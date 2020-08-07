It's been a strange year for sports and a strange year in general with the COVID-19 outbreak.
With almost all of the Little Leagues shut down this summer due to virus concerns it seemed unlikely there would be a state tournament of any kind.
Little League Baseball of America had already canceled the regional tourneys and also the Little League World Series, set for each August at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
West Virginia, however, is bucking the trend as the Central Greenbrier Little League is hosting a Major Division 10-12-year-old state tournament at Hollowell Park in Lewisburg beginning this weekend.
The Logan Little League, the only league in District 2 fielding teams and a regular season this summer, is an automatic qualifier for this year's state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday and run until Wednesday, August 12.
Also in the state tournament field are: Ceredo-Kenova (District 1); Boone Northern out of Racine (District 3); Greenbrier Central (District 4); host Sophia (also of District 4); Fairmont (District 5); Bi-State out of Keyser in Mineral County (District 6); and Belington-Barbour County (District 8).
No District 7 team is in this year's field.
Logan is scheduled to open state tourney play on Saturday morning at 10 against Belington. Sophia plays Boone Northern at 1 p.m., Central Greenbrier takes on C-K at 4 and Mineral County squares off with Fairmont at 7 p.m.
Winner's bracket and elimination bracket games are set to be played on Saturday and Sunday with elimination bracket contest stretching into Monday.
If Logan wins in the double-elimination tourney it would play the Sophia/Boone Northern winner on Sunday at 6 p.m.
State semifinal games are set to be played on Tuesday with the state championship game slated for Wednesday.
The Logan Little League played an abbreviated regular season from June 22-July 24. The league fielded nine teams total and had more than 200 area youth as participants.
Members of the Logan All-Star team include: Adam Baisden; Ivan Miller; Jace Wolfe; Adex Martin; Alton Ellis; Noah Vance; Bentley Williamson; Kevin Farmer; Crew Blankenship; Gabryl Goldie; Landon Hall; and Owen Bryant.
The head coach is Doug Williamson. The assistants are Les Goldie, the Logan Little League President, and Joe Wolfe.