Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Logan Little League’s Minor Division will be ending its abbreviated season one week early.

Logan Little League President Les Goldie made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

“On Tuesday, the Reds play the Dodgers at 7 p.m. and Thursday the Cubs play the Yankees. This will conclude the Minor Division games,” Goldie said. “The board decided due to the growing cases of COVID-19 in our area to end the Minor Division one week early.”

The Minor Division, the youngest age bracket (ages 7-9 years old), got four games in this past week.

Back on Tuesday, July 7, the Reds beat the Yankees, 7-6, and the Cubs and Dodgers played to a 6-6 tie.

On Thursday, July 9, the Cubs downed the Yankees 5-1, while the Dodgers were a 9-5 winner over the Reds. Saturday’s Minor Division game between the Reds and the Cubs was called off.

With one week to go in the Minor Division season, the Cubs are 3-0-1. The Dodgers are 2-1-2, while the Reds are 2-2 and the Yankees are 0-4-1.

In Major Division action on Wednesday, July 8, the Dodgers blanked the Cubs 8-0, while the Cubs came back in Game 2 of the doubleheader to shut out the Mariners, 4-0.

Then on Monday, the Dodgers shut out the Mariners 7-0 and lost Game 2 of the twinbill to the Astros, 6-5.

The Friday, July 10 games between the Astros and the Reds and the Reds and the Mariners were canceled.

Major Division action resumes on Wednesday as the Astros play the Cubs at 5:30 p.m. and the the Cubs play the Mariners in the second game of the doubleheader at 8 p.m.

On Friday, July 17, the Cubs take on the Reds at 5:30 p.m. and the Reds play Game 2 of the night against the Astros at 8 p.m.

On Monday, July 20, the Reds face off with the Miners at 5:30. The 8 p.m. game has the Dodgers and the Cubs playing each other.

The season is set to conclude on July 24.

Logan Little League Baseball Standings

Major Division

TEAM W/L/T

Dodgers 7-2-0

Cubs 4-2-0

Mariners 2-3-1

Reds 1-4-0

Astros 1-4-1

Minor Division

TEAM W/L/T

Cubs 3-0-1

Dodgers 2-1-2

Reds 2-2-0

Yankees 0-4-1

2020 Logan Little League Schedule

At Paul Hale Field,

Logan, W.Va.:

Monday, June 22

Major League

Cubs 7, Reds 5

Dodgers 10, Astros 5

Tuesday, June 23

Minor League

Reds 4, Dodgers 3

Cubs 8, Yankees 0

Wednesday, June 24

Major League

Dodgers 10, Cubs 1

Astros 7, Mariners 7 (tie)

Thursday, June 25

Minor League

Yankees 7, Dodgers 7 (tie)

Cubs 10, Reds 8

Friday, June 26

Major League

Cubs vs. Mariners, ppd.

Astros vs. Reds, ppd.

Monday, June 29

Major League

Dodgers 5, Reds 0

Reds 6, Mariners 0

Tuesday, June 30

Minor League

Cubs vs. Dodgers ppd rain

Major Division

Mariners 4, Dodgers 0

Wednesday, July 1

Major League

Cubs 8, Astros 4

Dodgers 1, Astros 0

Thursday, July 2

Minor League

Dodgers 9, Yankees 6

Major League

Cubs 5, Reds 2

Monday, July 6

Major League

Mariners 5, Astros 4

Dodgers 10, Reds 4

Tuesday, July 7

Minor League

Reds 7, Yankees 6

Cubs 6, Dodgers 6 (tie)

Wednesday, July 8

Major League

Dodgers 8, Cubs 0

Cubs 4, Mariners 0

Thursday, July 9

Minor League

Cubs 5, Yankees 1

Dodgers 9, Reds 5

Friday, July 10

Major League

Astros vs. Reds, ppd.

Reds vs. Mariners, ppd.

Saturday, July 11

Minor League

Reds vs. Cubs, ppd.

Monday, July 13

Major League

Dodgers 7, Mariners 0

Astros 6, Dodgers 5

Tuesday, July 14

Minor League

Reds vs. Dodgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Major League

Astros vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.

Mariners vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Minor League

Yankees vs. Cubs, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Major League

Cubs vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.

Astros vs. Reds, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 20

Major League

Reds vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Major League

Dodgers vs. Astros, 5:30 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Reds, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Major League

Astros vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.

Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com