Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Logan Little League’s Minor Division will be ending its abbreviated season one week early.
Logan Little League President Les Goldie made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
“On Tuesday, the Reds play the Dodgers at 7 p.m. and Thursday the Cubs play the Yankees. This will conclude the Minor Division games,” Goldie said. “The board decided due to the growing cases of COVID-19 in our area to end the Minor Division one week early.”
The Minor Division, the youngest age bracket (ages 7-9 years old), got four games in this past week.
Back on Tuesday, July 7, the Reds beat the Yankees, 7-6, and the Cubs and Dodgers played to a 6-6 tie.
On Thursday, July 9, the Cubs downed the Yankees 5-1, while the Dodgers were a 9-5 winner over the Reds. Saturday’s Minor Division game between the Reds and the Cubs was called off.
With one week to go in the Minor Division season, the Cubs are 3-0-1. The Dodgers are 2-1-2, while the Reds are 2-2 and the Yankees are 0-4-1.
In Major Division action on Wednesday, July 8, the Dodgers blanked the Cubs 8-0, while the Cubs came back in Game 2 of the doubleheader to shut out the Mariners, 4-0.
Then on Monday, the Dodgers shut out the Mariners 7-0 and lost Game 2 of the twinbill to the Astros, 6-5.
The Friday, July 10 games between the Astros and the Reds and the Reds and the Mariners were canceled.
Major Division action resumes on Wednesday as the Astros play the Cubs at 5:30 p.m. and the the Cubs play the Mariners in the second game of the doubleheader at 8 p.m.
On Friday, July 17, the Cubs take on the Reds at 5:30 p.m. and the Reds play Game 2 of the night against the Astros at 8 p.m.
On Monday, July 20, the Reds face off with the Miners at 5:30. The 8 p.m. game has the Dodgers and the Cubs playing each other.
The season is set to conclude on July 24.
Logan Little League Baseball Standings
Major Division
TEAM W/L/T
Dodgers 7-2-0
Cubs 4-2-0
Mariners 2-3-1
Reds 1-4-0
Astros 1-4-1
Minor Division
TEAM W/L/T
Cubs 3-0-1
Dodgers 2-1-2
Reds 2-2-0
Yankees 0-4-1
n n n
2020 Logan Little League Schedule
At Paul Hale Field,
Logan, W.Va.:
Monday, June 22
Major League
Cubs 7, Reds 5
Dodgers 10, Astros 5
Tuesday, June 23
Minor League
Reds 4, Dodgers 3
Cubs 8, Yankees 0
Wednesday, June 24
Major League
Dodgers 10, Cubs 1
Astros 7, Mariners 7 (tie)
Thursday, June 25
Minor League
Yankees 7, Dodgers 7 (tie)
Cubs 10, Reds 8
Friday, June 26
Major League
Cubs vs. Mariners, ppd.
Astros vs. Reds, ppd.
Monday, June 29
Major League
Dodgers 5, Reds 0
Reds 6, Mariners 0
Tuesday, June 30
Minor League
Cubs vs. Dodgers ppd rain
Major Division
Mariners 4, Dodgers 0
Wednesday, July 1
Major League
Cubs 8, Astros 4
Dodgers 1, Astros 0
Thursday, July 2
Minor League
Dodgers 9, Yankees 6
Major League
Cubs 5, Reds 2
Monday, July 6
Major League
Mariners 5, Astros 4
Dodgers 10, Reds 4
Tuesday, July 7
Minor League
Reds 7, Yankees 6
Cubs 6, Dodgers 6 (tie)
Wednesday, July 8
Major League
Dodgers 8, Cubs 0
Cubs 4, Mariners 0
Thursday, July 9
Minor League
Cubs 5, Yankees 1
Dodgers 9, Reds 5
Friday, July 10
Major League
Astros vs. Reds, ppd.
Reds vs. Mariners, ppd.
Saturday, July 11
Minor League
Reds vs. Cubs, ppd.
Monday, July 13
Major League
Dodgers 7, Mariners 0
Astros 6, Dodgers 5
Tuesday, July 14
Minor League
Reds vs. Dodgers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Major League
Astros vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Mariners vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Minor League
Yankees vs. Cubs, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Major League
Cubs vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.
Astros vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 20
Major League
Reds vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Major League
Dodgers vs. Astros, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Major League
Astros vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON