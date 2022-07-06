One day after falling on a last-second shot to rival Scott in the Class AAA state tournament quarterfinals, Logan point guard Scotty Browning was back in the gym.
“I didn’t talk to people for days,” Browning said.
Several months later, Browning is a little more talkative. However, the work continues as the Wildcats concluded a busy three-week period at the Red and Black Athletic Club Shootout at West Virginia State University on Thursday.
During that time, the Wildcats played 23 games, including contests against Kentucky powers Great Crossing, Pikeville and Louisville Western.
“This three-week period is the most competition we’ve played while I’ve been at Logan,” Browning said. “It’s going good. We’re coming together.”
The Wildcats are certainly not short on motivation as the 65-63 loss to the Skyhawks derailed an otherwise successful season. Logan entered the state tournament as the No. 2 seed and finished with a record of 23-3.
Four starters — Browning included — return this year, and while the Wildcats are working toward putting last season’s disappointing end behind them, they don’t want to put it too far back.
“We don’t like to look backwards, but I don’t think our guys are going to forget about that game,” coach Zach Green said. “I know I haven’t. I know our coaching staff hasn’t. That’s something that’s going to be on our minds.”
For a group of rising seniors –- Browning, Garrett Williamson, Aidan Slack and Jaxon Cogar –- maybe that’s a good thing.
“It puts a big chip on our shoulder,” Browning admitted.
Whether that leads to a ring on their fingers remains to be seen, but Logan sure seems to have all the right pieces. Browning averaged 16 points per game last season with Williamson right behind at 15. Cogar (6-foot-4), Williamson (6-3) and Slack (6-2) give the Wildcats plenty of size around the perimeter as well.
The group is also adjusting to life as leaders. Thus far, Green said he has been pleased with their progress.
“Garrett Williamson has been a leader for us since he was a freshman,” Green said. “He’s started every game in his career and was our floor leader even when I had David Early for a season. He’s a leader, he’s always been a leader. That’s him. That’s his personality.
“Scotty has done a lot since the season ended to be more vocal. Those two guys spearhead our attack, they make us go. They’re our leaders. They’re Logan basketball right now.”
Green knows what he has when it comes to his four upperclassmen. However, much of the work this summer has been to develop depth behind them. Browning and Williamson attended Thursday’s shootout but otherwise, the Wildcats were without several veterans and, for a day, that was just fine with Green.
“It’s been really good for our young guys,” Green said. “We’ve been able to get a lot of our young guys and our bench guys a lot of time. We’re down three starters today but this is invaluable experience for these young guys.
“I really don’t care about wins and losses right now. I don’t care about the score. We’re trying to get better, trying to grow our bench, and I think we’ve done that.”
As much as the season-ending loss to Scott stung, and despite how high expectations are when it comes to basketball in Logan, Green is proud of what his team was able to accomplish last season. Now, the Wildcats are striving for just a little more.
“The season as a whole, I thought we had an unbelievable season,” Green said. “We were 23-2 going into the state tournament, we were No. 1 in the power rankings, we got beat on a last-second shot against a team we were playing for the fourth time. It wasn’t a great matchup for us. But we return four starters and I think we’re going to have another phenomenal season.”