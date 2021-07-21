LOGAN — A year ago, gyms were locked up and empty amid concerns over COVID-19.
There was no Runnin’ Wildcat Basketball Camp at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena, breaking a yearly tradition that goes back decades in basketball rabid Logan.
After a one year hiatus, the camp was back again this week at the field house, bringing in scores of area boys and girls.
“It’s refreshing to see these kids being about to get out to a basketball camp and to play summer baseball and summer basketball,” said Logan High School coach Zach Green, who is hosting his first Runnin’ Wildcat Basketball Camp in two years. “It’s such an important period in kid’s growth, not only for young kids but for kids at the high school level.”
With the craziness of 2020 left in the rear view mirror, Green hopes basketball can continue to grow in the Logan area.
The youth programs, and camps such as his, are the vehicle to someday producing good high school players.
“Your youth programs is where everything is sustained,” Green said. “Your high school programs can be built in one or two classes but to sustain success you have to be able to continue to grow your youth program.”
The turnout has been good, all things considered.
“We have about 75 out for the camp,” Green said. “We know with baseball going on right now we’ve got a couple of teams in the state tournament and one team playing in Tennessee and that has kind of hindered our attendance but it’s been a good camp so far.”
Many of Green’s high school basketball players and assistant coaches serve as camp counselors and instructors. Coach Green has kept his Wildcats busy during the three-week summer practice period which winds down this week.
In normal years, the three-week period is in June but with the high school baseball season running three weeks later than normal everything was shifted back to July.
“It’s went well so far,” Green said. “We’ve been to Lincoln High School in Clarksburg and we went to George Washington last Tuesday,” Green said. “This past Friday we went to Poca. It’s been tough with everything sort of jammed in here at the same time with baseball season just ending, family vacations and kids playing AAU basketball. We’ve only had a full roster for one day and that was at GW and we played pretty well.”
At the scrimmages at Lincoln, Logan had just five players.
“We had just five guys but they played well,” Green said. “We beat Wheeling Park and beat Preston County. I think all of the programs are going through this right now since everything has been so condensed. Kids are playing football, baseball and soccer too.”
Last summer, amid the pandemic, there was no three-week summer practice period. That was coming off the 2019-20 season when Logan lost seniors David Early and Noah Cook.
“It’s given our younger guys an opportunity to really grow up for some of the guys who did not get this time last year,” Green said. “We lost David and Noah and we still had an incredibly young team last year. We missed out on all of this development time and that really hurt us down the stretch in the season. We’re excited to get this three week summer practice time and watch these guys develop.”
Logan is coming off a successful 14-5 season in the delayed and condensed 2021 season which ran from March until May.
The Wildcats were eventually ousted at home by Winfield, 56-53, in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final. That left Logan out of the state tournament — something that has eluded the Wildcats the last nine years.
Logan has a sold core of players coming back for the upcoming 2021-22 season, including: Scotty Browning, Garrett Williamson, Jarron Glick, Aiden Slack and Landon Adkins.
Glick was named to the Class AAA All-State Second Team last year, while Williamson was voted Honorable Mention All-State. Glick, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, averaged 15.9 points per game this season for the Wildcats. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.
He was also 79 of 159 shooting from the floor for 50% from 2-point range and hit 17 of 38 from 3-point land for 45%.
His best game was a 31-point performance in the Herbert Hoover game where he made six 3s. He also had a 22-point effort against Chapmanville and a 19-point, 12-rebound game vs. Man. In addition, he scored 20 points at Mingo Central and had a 19-point game at Wayne.
Williamson, a 6-2 junior point guard, averaged 11.8 points per game last season. He also checked in at 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Williamson made 61 of 126 shots from two for 48% and hit on 33% of his 3-point shots, sinking 11 of 33 attempts.
Williamson’s best game was a 21-point, 12-rebound game against Capital. He also had a double-double performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln County. Other double-doubles came against Scott,. Winfield and Wayne.
In Logan’s 46-44 win over Lincoln County in the sectional finals at home, Williamson hit the game-winning jumper with three seconds to go. He tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals in that game.
Browning, Slack and Adkins were also solid last season.
Browning and Slack were voted Honorable Mention All-Cardinal Conference by the coaches. Williamson and Glick were on the First Team.
Browning made it to the statewide spotlight as he hit a pair of game-winning baskets at the buzzer in a span of a week.
Slack, Williamson and Glick are also members of Logan’s Class AA state championship baseball team and helped the Wildcats to the title in late June.
“We have a really good core of kids coming back,” Green said. “I’m really excited about the kids that are returning. We hope that we can make it to Charleston and make some noise.”
Logan’s camp is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.
Early, Logan’s all-time leading scorer and a current sophomore member of the Marshall University men’s basketball team, is slated to speak at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I think the kids are really excited,” Green said of having Early talk to the campers. “And we are also excited. David is growing up in front of us. He had a 3.0 last semester. He played well during the season last year at Marshall and he’s grown in to an excellent young man. We are proud of him and we are happy to see him come back and talk to the kids. He got to play a lot last year and there were some games that he looked really good. I think that he’s right in that group that’s getting ready to break into the starting lineup.”