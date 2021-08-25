MAN — Tradition is something that makes football so great.
Whether it be a traditional high school or college football rivalry, the sights and sounds of the game or the history, there is nothing like a season opener.
Logan County rivals Man and Logan have played each other a long time, going back to 1923, and since 1986, had squared off in the season opener against one another.
That 33-year streak came to an end last year as Week 1 of the season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, initially wiping out the Logan-Man opener. The Wildcats and Billies scrambled to find a play date and did, as Man traveled late in the season to Logan for a mid-week clash, beating the Cats 44-6 during a crazy stretch in which the Hillbillies played four games in 10 days.
Fast-forward to August, 2021 and a new season is about to kick off.
It’s back to tradition as Logan and Man are scheduled to battle each other in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 27 at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Man is coming off last year’s 4-4 season, while Logan was 2-4. Both teams are looking forward to the game.
“It’s always been great to open up with them,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said about Man. “It’s a great atmosphere. We definitely have to be ready to play. They’ve score over 100 points on us the last two years combined. They have some great players and a great coaching staff and we have to be ready to play if we want to win.”
Logan played host to Clay County and Wahama during the preseason.
The Wildcats shined last Friday night against the White Falcons, coached by former Logan head mentor James Toth.
Senior QB Jordan Hayes had a big night vs. Wahama, completing 15 of 21 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns on strikes of 27, 75 and 7 yards. Hayes had eight carries for 62 yards and a TD.
Kolton Goldie led Logan’s ground game with six rushes for 69 yards. He also tossed a 63-yard touchdown pass.
Aiden Slack led Logan’s receiving corps with seven catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns on grabs of 27 and 63.
Carson Kirk had three catches for 133 yards including a 75-yard TD. Garrett Williamson added four catches for 25 yards and a 7-yard TD grab.
Newcomer Landon Adkins led Logan’s defense with 8.5 tackles. Noah McNeely had 7.5 tackles and Goldie 6.5 stops. McNeely also had a sack.
“We played pretty well,” Mullins said about the Cats’ preseason games. “The defense looked better than it has in the last couple of years. Skilled guys are a hard guard. Our offensive line played much better in the second scrimmage. We are working every day to get better.”
Man is led by QB Israel Canterbury and a host of other veteran players, including wide receiver/running back Justin Grimmett, wideout Jeremiah Harless, lineman Xander Mullins and others.
Man played at Class AAA George Washington against the host Patriots and 2A Wayne and then played at 2A Herbert Hoover last Saturday in preseason action.
“We had some good competition in our preseason games and hope that helps us going into the season,” Man coach Harvey Arms said.
Mullins said Man always plays a physical brand of football.
“We have to match their toughness. That’s the only way you can beat them,” he said. “You can’t turn the ball over. Over the last two years, we’ve had 8-10 turnovers in the last two games against them.”
Arms said Mullins was known for throwing the ball in his previous stint as coach of the Wildcats from 2004-16 and said his defense must be ready for that on Friday night. Logan began last Friday’s scrimmage with Wahama running out of the spread in its first four series.
“Gary liked to throw the ball when he last coached at Logan and our defense will have to be ready for that,” he said.
Full crowds will be allowed this season. Last year, only immediate family was allowed at high school football games and fans were asked to socially distance.
That hurt all the schools financially with little gate money coming in.
The Logan/Man game expects to have a big crowd, something that hasn’t been seen in two years.
“We need to make up for what we didn’t have last year,” Arms said about the gate money.
Logan leads 52-29-1 in the all-time series, but have lost the last two meetings to the Billies, including a 62-8 defeat in 2019 in the Wildcats’ last trip to Man.
This year marks Logan’s 100th season of football, which dates back to 1921.
-----
Football Friday Night
What: Logan (0-0) at Man (0-0)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: George A. Queen Memorial Field, Man, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last year’s meeting: Man won 44-6
Last year: Man was 4-4, Logan was 2-4
First meeting: 1923 (Logan won 60-0)
All-time series: Logan leads 52-29-1
-----
