The Logan and Man high school cheerleading squads are headed to the state tournament.
Man finished first place and won the Region 4 championship on Saturday, while Logan was regional runner-up in its Class AA region.
Man and Logan are set to compete in the state cheerleading competition set for Dec. 12 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington on the campus of Marshall University.
It’s the second year in a row the state competition has been held at Marshall. It had been held for many years at the Charleston Civic Center.
Man won its regional title at Parkersburg with a score of 255.6. Tolsia was runner-up with 248.4 and also advanced to state.
Buffalo (214.4) was third, Wahama (213.10) fourth, Sherman (208.1) fifth and Calhoun County (194.4) sixth.
Tug Valley, the three-time reigning Class A state champions, was not able to compete in the regional tourney due to Mingo County’s red status on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Logan took second place in its regional with a score of 248.20. Winfield was the regional champion with a score of 251.80 and also advanced to state. Poca (244.1) was third, Wayne (220.9) fourth and Point Pleasant (192.2) fifth.
Logan, coached by Alice Akers, is led by its three seniors Kenzie Akers, Carlee Pack and Arianne Milton. The juniors are Halle Keene, Chloe Harry and Hanna Justice. The sophomore members are: Anna Holstein; Jaylen Gillman; Chloe Smith; Jenna Tomblin; Kenna Ooten and Ana Adkins. The two freshmen members are Madison Thompson and Te’Lyn Napier.
Man’s roster is comprised of: Jada Jude; Kaili McCoy; Keeley Duncan; Allison Hicks; Whitney Caserta; Maggie White; Emma Maynard; Emily Gillispie; Chloe Dunnigan; Lexeigh Vanover; Kirsten Ellis; Destiny Hoosier; Baylee Muncy; Hailey Wingler; and Jenna Rose.
Man is coached by Kim Keffer and assisted by Gretchen Donahue.