The Logan and Man high school cheerleaders are headed back to the state tournament.
The Logan cheer squad won last Saturday's Class AA regional championship, while Man was Class A regional runners-up to Tug Valley.
Man goes into state competition as the defending Class A state champs. Man also won the state championship in cheerleading in 2015 and were Class A state runners-up in 2013 and 2014.
Logan was the Class AA state runner-ups last year.
Logan, coached by Alice Akers, dominated the regional competition, finishing with 256.05 points. Second-place Winfield was a distant second with 239.75 points and also qualified for state.
Scott was third (237.60), Nitro fourth (227.60), Chapmanville fifth (218.25), Wayne sixth (214.55) and Mingo Central seventh (67.50).
Logan joins other regional champs Fairmont Senior, Lincoln and Westside in the state field, along with the other regional runner-ups East Fairmont, Robert C. Byrd and Shady Spring.
In the Class A state field, Man will be joined by regional champions Williamstown, Doddridge County and Greenbrier West and regional runner-ups Wheeling Central, Petersburg and Midland Trail.
This year's state cheer tourney is scheduled to take place on Dec. 11 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Logan's competition cheer team is made up of: seniors Halle Keene, Chloe Harry and Hanna Justice; juniors Jenna Tomblin, Chloe Smith, Anna Holstein, MaKenna Ooten and and Jaylen Gillman; sophomore Te’Lyn Napier; and freshmen Alyssa Marcum and Piper Quick.
The alternates are Madison Thompson, Jersey Russell, Ana Adkins and Hannah Maynard.
Logan's Game Day team recently won the WVSSAC's Game Day Invitational state championship competition and will represent LHS at the UCA Nationals in Orlando, Fla., in February.
Madison Frye, Jaycee Cooke and Bella Mark are members of Logan's Game Day cheer squad.
The Man High School cheerleaders are coached by Kim Keffer.
Man's team is made up of: Kirsten Ellis; Baylee Muncy; Emily Gillispie; Emma Maynard; Ashlee Tomblin; Audrianna Conn; Allison Hicks; Rhianna Wyant; Destiny Stacy; Maggie White; Destiny Hoosier; Lexeigh Vanover; Chloe Dunigan; Macie Mullins; Hailey Wingler; Jenna Rose; and Whitney Caserta.
Tug Valley won the Class A regional with 253.50 points. Man was second with 242.05 points. Wahama was third (216.65), Wirt County fourth (176.40) and Calhoun County fifth (140.85).
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com