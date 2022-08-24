The 2022 high school football regular season gets started on Thursday, and there’s not many better ways to kick off the season than a matchup between Man and Logan.
The Wildcats host the Hillbillies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the yearly rivalry matchup.
Logan was last year’s victor as the Wildcats downed Man 21-14 on the road. Since 2014, the teams have a 4-4 head-to-head record.
Logan coach Gary Mullens is entering his 15th year as head coach of the Wildcats and knows what the rivalry means.
“I’m really excited; that game is always a very exciting game for the whole community,” Mullens said. “It seems like the game is always a good one, comes down to the last possession or two. We aren’t expecting anything different this year.”
Man coach Harvey Arms has 17 years under his belt as coach of the Hillbillies and appreciates the rivalry game to start off the season.
“It’s always a really tough start; it’s usually a really good ballgame,” Arms said. “Both crowds will be up and ready for it, and usually there’s a lot of excitement in the game. For us it’s always our number one rivalry. It’s always a big game for us.”
Mullens said Man is as physical as it always is and that’s something the Wildcats have to prepare for.
“They’re the typical Man team, big and strong,” Mullens said. “We just have to match their physicality. Everybody knows we try to spread the ball out a little bit more and use our athleticism. To beat them you have to match their physicality and make sure you don’t get beat pre-snap when you’re lining up. And you have to be able to tackle well. Those are all the things we’ve been working on.”
Arms knows Logan likes to pass the ball, and that’s part of what he’s preparing for.
“We’re usually a more running team than a throwing team,” Arms said. “They’re more of a throwing team then we are so we have to be able to play good pass defense along with the run defense. A spread field and a lot of skilled players gives you a lot of headaches.”
Mullens talked about what he expects from his team in the first game of the year.
“The biggest thing is starting fast,” he said. “We always want to come out and play our best game up to this point. The first game of the year we try to use everything we learned in camp and through the two scrimmages games and try to make all the corrections we need to make and be ready to play. No matter what, we’re always going to get their [Man’s] best shots. I’ve been here a long time coaching, and every time you go out there against them you better be ready to play if you want to win.”
Arms likes what he’s seen from his team over the offseason and is excited to see how it translates to live action.
“I think we’ve progressed pretty well through the practice time,” Arms said. “I think we’ve improved through it. We need to see the regular game action now. We’ve had two good scrimmages, and it’s time for us to be able to really evaluate what we’re able to do in a full-scale game.”
Mullens expects a raucous crowd under the Thursday night lights to start the 2022 campaign.
“It’s always packed,” Mullens said. “The Logan-Man game always has a big crowd. We feel like it being on Thursday night will make the crowd even bigger. A few years ago when we did, it was probably the biggest crowd that I’ve seen there since I’ve been around. You get all the schools that are close to here that will come in and watch also because they’re not playing until Friday. We’re expecting a loud and big crowd. Hopefully everyone will come out and watch a good football game.”
Arms knows his team has to keep its emotions in check in a hostile environment.
“It’s usually probably the biggest crowd of the season for either one of us,” Arms said. “We talk to our kids about being focused on what we’re doing on the field, not letting the emotions and the hype from everything outside get the best of us. We just keep drilling and trying to make the situation as tough as we can in practice and hope that it will translate to the game.”