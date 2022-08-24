Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The 2022 high school football regular season gets started on Thursday, and there’s not many better ways to kick off the season than a matchup between Man and Logan.

The Wildcats host the Hillbillies at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the yearly rivalry matchup.

Recommended for you