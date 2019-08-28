MAN - The season opening Logan/Man football game is often a harbinger of things to come for both teams.
But not always.
Last year, Logan, despite a topsy-turvy off season in which former coach James Toth resigned during the summer three-week practice period and was replaced by Jimmy Sheppard, was able to defeat Man, 20-14, in the season opener.
Logan ended up going 4-6 and Man was 6-4.
The loss to the Wildcats ended up putting a damper on Man's Class AA playoff hopes, despite going 6-3 the rest of the way.
The two teams are scheduled to meet on Friday night at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. It's the first of only four home games this season for the Hillbillies.
"Normally when you win this game you have a pretty good season and when you lose you don't," Sheppard said. "But last year, we ended up beating them and they finished with a winning record. So it didn't really hold up then."
The Logan/Man game creates a lot of excitement each year for both programs as the new season kicks off.
"To start the season with a rivalry game there's always a lot of anticipation," Man coach Harvey Arms said. "We're looking forward to the start of the season. We have to work hard and get our kids ready to play."
Logan leads the all-time series with Man 52-27-1 and has won three straight and seven out of the last nine going back to 2010.
The Billies return a lot of skilled position players, including senior quarterback Caleb Milton.
Brothers Zach Frye, a senior and Cameron Frye, a junior return to Man's deep backfield. Dylan Morris, a senior, and junior Nick Plumley are also back.
Senior Quentin Moody can play either running back or receiver and with speed is a dangerous player to take it to the house.
Senior Brock Muncy, also a top defender at linebacker on defense, also could see plenty of carries.
"Man is really good," Sheppard said. "They have a lot of returning starters back from last year's team that went 6-4. We played a close game at the beginning of the season last year. It seems like they got better as the season went on. I'm sure that they are looking to build off of that. So we are going to have to play very well. We just have to try to contain their running backs and try to stop their running game. They have all their running backs returning, their quarterback and top receivers back. They are pretty much the same team that we played last year but they are just a year older, a year bigger and a year stronger."
The Wildcats will turn to sophomore Jordan Hayes and freshman Aiden Slack at QB. Hayes saw some time under center last season, completing 6 of 14 passes for 148 yards.
The Wildcats return senior power back Troy Cowart, who missed last season. Cowart had an outstanding sophomore season on both sides of the ball. At 6-2 and 295 pounds, Cowart is a load to bring down.
Cowart, however, was injured during the preseason and is listed as doubtful for Friday's opener.
"Troy Cowart is banged up," Sheppard said. "We don't know if he's going to be able to play or not. He's on the fence so I'm not sure. I hope that he can go but right now I'm kind of doubtful. We actually had three defensive starters out last year due to injury. I'm hoping all three will be back but all three will be questionable. Troy has a leg injury. Dylan Adkins has a shoulder injury. Kaleb Williamson, our corner, has a bicept tear."
Korbin Bostic, Dawson Maynard, Kolton Goldie and senior Caleb Williamson also will see time in Logan's backfield.
Logan also has Dylan Adkins, McGrew and freshman Kaden Dotson in the backfield.
Logan's top returnee at wide receiver is junior Corey Townsend, who caught 14 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown last season.
The Wildcats lost top playmakers in QB Chucky Felder, running back/wide receiver Michael Hall and running back Shawntez Matthews to graduation.
"They had some really talented people that they had last year that graduated," Arms said. "They have some good young players coming in. Most teams do not change a whole lot over time unless the coach changes. I'm not sure they are doing much different than last year, so we'll evaluate the film and go from there."
Man scrimmaged against George Washington and Oak Hill in the preseason.
"We felt like they did pretty good. George Washington is a Triple-A program and has a real good team," Arms said. "We thought we competed against them and played hard. We were in the battle. We thought we did some things well and they showed us some things that we didn't do well that we needed to work on. We thought also that we had a really good scrimmage against Oak Hill. We scored a few touchdowns and they scored a few. So all in all we feel like we are making progress."
Logan had preseason games against Lincoln County and Scott. The Cats played the Skyhawks last week in the Cardinal Conference Gridorama at Scott.
Hayes was 8 of 10 passing for 127 yards and one touchdown. Slack was 4 of 5 through the air for 38 yards and one score. Braydon connected on two passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Corey Townsend caught three passes for 116 yards and two TDs. Bostic reeled in five passes for 44 yards. Isaiah Hill had a 75-yard TD reception.
"Both scrimmages we did well," Sheppard said. "Against Scott we didn't give up any scores just against the JV so that we a plus. We scored four. Both scrimmages we played three quarterbacks and all three of them ended up with a touchdown. We had interceptions in both the Lincoln County and Scott games. Our running game didn't do that well but we didn't have our top two backs against Scott. Troy didn't play in the Lincoln County game either."
Sheppard said cornerback Cameron Hensley played very well in both preseason games. He had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against Scott.
"Cameron Hensley played so well," Sheppard said. "He had interceptions in both games. In the Scott game he had a pick six. He had a lot of tackles and he played unbelievable. Getting him back on defense was huge. He was Honorable Mention All-Conference last year. This year it wouldn't surprise me if he was All-State. He's really good and has got three inches taller and 35 pounds heavier. We had him at safety and we moved him back to the corner."
Caden Dotson, Slack, Dawson Maynard and Noah McNeely all had four tackles each in the Scott scrimmage.
Arms said his team is mostly healthy going into Friday's clash.
"We have one or two banged up from the scrimmage but we'll have to wait and see," he said. "It's time to play now and everyone is excited to play. We'll see how they progress through the week."
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
Logan vs. Man Football Series (Logan leads 52-27-1)
2018: Logan 20, Man 14
2017: Logan 26, Man 8
2016: Logan 48, Man 13
2015: Man 18, Logan 13
2014: Man 32, Logan 26 (OT)
2013: Logan 40, Man 20
2012: Logan 33, Man 0
2011: Logan 30, Man 7
2010: Logan 55, Man 18
2009: Man 34, Logan 7
2008: Logan 14, Man 12
2007: Logan 33, Man 14
2006: Man 18, Logan 13
2005: Logan 12, Man 10
2004: Man 22, Logan 18
2003: Logan 18, Man 0
2002: Logan 27, Man 6
2001: Logan 19, Man 0
2000: Logan 49, Man 9
1999: Logan 18, Man 7
1998: Man 46, Logan 21
1997: Man 55, Logan 0
1996: Man 13, Logan 12
1995: Man 20, Logan 12
1994: Logan 6, Man 0
1993: Logan 20, Man 16
1992: Man 20, Logan 0
1991: Man 17, Logan 12
1990: Logan 15, Man 14
1989: Man 20, Logan 0
1988: Logan 7, Man 0
1987: Logan 26, Man 0
1986: Man 24, Logan 7
1985: Logan 20, Man 14
1984: Man 24, Logan 0
1983: Man 18, Logan 0
1982: Man 15, Logan 0
1981: Man 7, Logan 0
1980: Man 20, Logan 0
1979: Man 10, Logan 6
1978: Man 26, Logan 0
1977: Man 28, Logan 6
1976: Man 14, Logan 6
1975: Man 26, Logan 0
1974: Logan 7, Man 0
1973: Logan 36, Man 27
1972: Man 20, Logan 0
1971: Logan 18, Man 6
1970: Logan 8, Man 0
1967: Logan 53, Man 0
1966: Logan 20, Man 7
1965: Logan 18, Man 6
1964: Logan 54, Man 14
1963: Logan 12, Man 0
1961: Logan 31, Man 6
1960: Logan 28, Man 0
1959: Man 18, Logan 6
1958: Logan 19, Man 13
1957: Man 12, Logan 7
1956: Logan 27, Man 0
1955: Logan 2, Man 0
1954: Logan 20, Man 6
1953: Man 6, Logan 0
1952: Logan 21, Man 0
1951: Logan 27, Man 6
1950: Logan 13, Man 0
1940: Logan 34, Man 0
1939: Logan 20, Man 0
1938: Logan 33, Man 0
1937: Logan 31, Man 0
1936: Logan 12, Man 6
1935: Logan 27, Man 0
1934: Logan 0, Man 0 (tie)
1933: Logan 20, Man 0
1932: Logan 27, Man 0
1931: Logan 20, Man 0
1925: Logan 46, Man 6
1924: Logan 12, Man 0
1923: Logan 60, Man 0