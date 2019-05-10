LOGAN - The Logan High School baseball team survived to play another day.
The Wildcats, which fell into the loser's bracket with Monday's shocking upset loss to Mingo Central, defeated Lincoln County, 5-2, in an elimination game on Wednesday at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field, advancing to another elimination game on Thursday where Logan was scheduled to host Man.
The Man Hillbillies were a 5-3 winner at home over Mingo Central on Wednesday.
Logan (13-11) played with a much better sense of urgency against the Panthers, which saw their season come to a close at 12-11.
"We played much more inspired tonight," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "We still had some miscues but worked our way out of them. We battled at the plate and executed much better."
Logan jumped on top 3-0 with a three-run first inning.
Lincoln County was able to cut it to 3-2 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Then in the sixth, the Wildcats scored two insurances runs with a two-run single by Dawson Beckett.
Beckett, pitching in relief, then got the Panthers out in order in the seventh to preserve the win.
Beckett pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks. Peyton Branham was the starter and winner, hurling 4 1/3 innings and yielding two runs (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Michael Hall led Logan at the plate as he was 3-for-4.
Braydon McClung and Conner McGrew both had RBI singles in the first inning.
Trace Adkins was the starting and losing pitcher for Lincoln County. Eli Kirkendoll pitched in relief.
Davy McKinney was 2-for-3 to lead the Panther attack.
Logan improved to 3-0 this season against Lincoln County, also taking 12-3 and 3-2 wins (eight innings) this spring.
In the Man/Mingo game, the Billies had eight hits.
Brock Muncy and Dylan McCormick had two hits each for Man.
Caleb Blevins was the winning pitcher for Man. He went the distance, allowing just three runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk.
The Miners got their three runs in the top of the seventh. Seth Jude had an RBI single during the inning. Mingo Central finished the season with a 10-18 record.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.