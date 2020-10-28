The Man vs. Logan football series has been a tradition in the southern West Virginia coalfields over the years and the many decades.
The yearly Logan County rivalry, played in Week 1 of the season the last 34 years, brings in large crowds and plenty of excitement to both the Hillbilly and Wildcat fans.
But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic stretching into the summer the WVSSAC ended up canceling Week 1 of the regular season.
And with that, the traditional season opening football game between Man and Logan was canceled. The Hillbillies and Wildcats were originally scheduled to play each other on Aug. 27 at Logan.
Teams then looked to fill their bye weeks, and there was that chance that Logan and Man could play each other.
However, Man’s original bye week was Oct. 9 and Logan’s was Oct. 16.
So no chance there.
But since, scheduling across the state of West Virginia has been a hodgepodge mess of play when you can, who you can and where you can with the state’s color-coded virus threat maps.
It’s been wild.
Many teams, such as Chapmanville, have opted to play some Saturday afternoon games.
Other teams are playing on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and even Sundays.
With this new reality, that opened the door that Man and Logan might in deed be able to play each other.
That came into fruition last week as the two Logan County rivals announced a deal to play each other on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
It will be the 82nd meeting between the two schools. Logan leads the all-time series with Man 52-28-1.
The Billies trounced the Wildcats, 62-8, in last year’s game at Man, breaking a four-game skid to Logan.
Logan is 14-6 vs. Man in the last 20 meetings dating back to 2000.
The last time the two schools didn’t meet in the season opener was in 1985 when Man was a 41-6 winner over Princeton.
Man and Logan have played each other almost every year going back to the 1920s.
The last time the two teams didn’t play each other was in 1969.
Man comes into the game with a 1-3 record, having lost 42-12 last Tuesday at home to Class AA Herbert Hoover in an added game to the schedule.
Logan is 0-3, having traveled to far-off Richwood on Saturday night and falling 39-28 Lumberjacks.
Logan’s football program was shut down for two weeks, and the team put into quarantine, following the positive COVID-19 test of the player following the Tug Valley game on Oct. 2.
The Wildcats then had games against Westside, Tug Valley and Chapmanville canceled. Logan had played at Chapmanville earlier in the season and lost 20-6. The Cats fell 22-12 at Tug Valley.
All three county teams began practices two weeks late in August as Logan County was red on the color-coded map.
Football Wednesday Night
What: Man (1-3) at Logan (0-3)
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willis-Nisbet Stadium, Logan, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last year’s meeting: Man won 62-8
All-time series: Logan leads 52-28-1
First meeting: 1923 (Logan won 60-0)
Series since 2000: Logan leads 14-6
-----
Logan vs. Man Football Series
(Logan leads 52-28-1):
2019: Man 62, Logan 8
2018: Logan 20, Man 14
2017: Logan 26, Man 8
2016: Logan 48, Man 13
2015: Man 18, Logan 13
2014: Man 32, Logan 26 (OT)
2013: Logan 40, Man 20
2012: Logan 33, Man 0
2011: Logan 30, Man 7
2010: Logan 55, Man 18
2009: Man 34, Logan 7
2008: Logan 14, Man 12
2007: Logan 33, Man 14
2006: Man 18, Logan 13
2005: Logan 12, Man 10
2004: Man 22, Logan 18
2003: Logan 18, Man 0
2002: Logan 27, Man 6
2001: Logan 19, Man 0
2000: Logan 49, Man 9
1999: Logan 18, Man 7
1998: Man 46, Logan 21
1997: Man 55, Logan 0
1996: Man 13, Logan 12
1995: Man 20, Logan 12
1994: Logan 6, Man 0
1993: Logan 20, Man 16
1992: Man 20, Logan 0
1991: Man 17, Logan 12
1990: Logan 15, Man 14
1989: Man 20, Logan 0
1988: Logan 7, Man 0
1987: Logan 26, Man 0
1986: Man 24, Logan 7
1985: Logan 20, Man 14
1984: Man 24, Logan 0
1983: Man 18, Logan 0
1982: Man 15, Logan 0
1981: Man 7, Logan 0
1980: Man 20, Logan 0
1979: Man 10, Logan 6
1978: Man 26, Logan 0
1977: Man 28, Logan 6
1976: Man 14, Logan 6
1975: Man 26, Logan 0
1974: Logan 7, Man 0
1973: Logan 36, Man 27
1972: Man 20, Logan 0
1971: Logan 18, Man 6
1970: Logan 8, Man 0
1967: Logan 53, Man 0
1966: Logan 20, Man 7
1965: Logan 18, Man 6
1964: Logan 54, Man 14
1963: Logan 12, Man 0
1961: Logan 31, Man 6
1960: Logan 28, Man 0
1959: Man 18, Logan 6
1958: Logan 19, Man 13
1957: Man 12, Logan 7
1956: Logan 27, Man 0
1955: Logan 2, Man 0
1954: Logan 20, Man 6
1953: Man 6, Logan 0
1952: Logan 21, Man 0
1951: Logan 27, Man 6
1950: Logan 13, Man 0
1940: Logan 34, Man 0
1939: Logan 20, Man 0
1938: Logan 33, Man 0
1937: Logan 31, Man 0
1936: Logan 12, Man 6
1935: Logan 27, Man 0
1934: Logan 0, Man 0 (tie)
1933: Logan 20, Man 0
1932: Logan 27, Man 0
1931: Logan 20, Man 0
1925: Logan 46, Man 6
1924: Logan 12, Man 0
1923: Logan 60, Man 0Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.