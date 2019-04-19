LOGAN - The Logan High School baseball team managed just two hits on Tuesday night against Wayne but were able to come away with a 6-0 victory over the struggling Pioneers at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan, 8-6 overall and 4-5 in the Cardinal Conference, got singles from Korbin Bostic and an RBI single off the bat of Ethan Carter but still were able to get the shutout win.
The Wildcats got solid pitching, led by starting and winning hurler Braydon McClung, who went five innings and allowed no runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Peyton Branham and Dawson Beckett then each pitched an inning of scoreless ball to close the door on the Pioneers. Branham struck out one batter and Beckett fanned two.
No walks were issued by Logan pitching.
"We pitched great. Our pitchers struck out 10 batters and issued no walks," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "We had very solid defense but we are struggling bad at the plate."
Logan scored one run in each of the first three innings to grab a 3-0 lead on Wayne. The Wildcats then plated three runs in the sixth to finish off the scoring.
Wayne outhit Logan 6-2 but committed three errors. Logan didn't have any.
The Pioneers, last year's Class AA state runner-ups, which came within a whisker of knocking off four-time defending state champion Bridgeport in the state championship game at Charleston, has fallen on hard times this season.
It's been a complete collapse.
Wayne dropped to 2-14, 1-7 with the loss.
Just how bad has it been?
The Pioneers recently lost 9-7 at county rival Tolsia on April 11. It was the first defeat to the Rebels in 26 years. Tolsia's baseball program, which went many seasons without a true home diamond in recent years, has been down for a long time.
Logan was scheduled to return to the field with Thursday's home game against Winfield. The Wildcats then are set to host No. 1-ranked Bridgeport on Friday at 5 p.m., before hosting Sissonville on Saturday in a 1 p.m. matinee.
