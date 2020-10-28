The Logan Middle School football team closed out its abbreviated season with last Thursday’s 44-6 loss to Hurricane.
The Timberwolves, playing without head coach Brandon Adkins who was quarantined after contracting COVID-19, closed out their season at 0-4.
“I was exposed to Covid so I’m currently under quarantine and was unable to attend,” Adkins said. “I have since tested negative but I’m still under the quarantine period. Hurricane is a very talented team. They are the type of team we want to be in the future.”
It’s been a rough year for LMS.
“Through all the adversity I’m still very proud of this team,” Adkins said. “Some kids just didn’t buy in and that’s to be expected in the first year of a culture change. Some of them did and will be good football players. We will get this thing turned around but it takes time. I’ve got a certain way I do things and in time I’m confident it will pay off. The kids played hard this season and we’ve got something to build on for the future.”
GEORGE WASHINGTON 30, CHAPMANVILLE 8: The Chapmanville Middle School football team ended its season last Thursday with a 30-8 loss to George Washington Middle School.
CMS closed out the year at 4-3.
Kyle Fox scored the only touchdown for the Tigers.
Chase Butcher tacked on the two-point conversion.
* The Man Middle School football team was unable to schedule a game this past week and were idle.