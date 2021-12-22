The Logan Middle School boys’ basketball team shined on the big stage on Friday afternoon as the Timberwolves downed Chapmanville Middle, 53-33, in Logan’s King Coal Classic at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan evened its record to 3-3 on the season with the win.
Adam Baisden recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Logan Middle.
Bentley Williamson tallied 13 points, four assists and two rebounds.
Grayson Sanders contributed 10 points, four assists and two boards.
Ivan Miller had nine points, 13 boards and two assists.
Landon Hall had three points and Crew Blankenship and Mason Spence had two points each. Spence also had two rebounds.
Chapmanville’s scoring was unavailable.
LMS was slated to play at Winfield on Monday. The T-Wolves are then off for Christmas and play at Hurricane on Jan. 5.
HARTS 46, SHERMAN 19: The Harts Middle School boys’ basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a 46-19 win at Sherman on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Wesley Watts led Harts (6-0) with a double-double performance as he scored 16 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and had five steals.
Austin Adkins had 15 points, while Brayden Strange had eight and Benji Adkins had five points, six boards and seven assists.
Alex Toney finished with two points.
“We overcame a rough start leading at the half just 15-12,” Harts coach Bradley Vance said. “But our defense kicked in the second half only allowing seven points.”
Sherman was led by Luke Tagliente with seven points. Lovan Buzzard had six, Trey Lester four and Bray Ham two.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com