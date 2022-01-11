Logan Middle splits games with Madison, Lenore By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Logan Middle School boys' basketball team notched a recent win, knocking off Madison Middle School, 42-31 on Monday.Before that, Logan lost to Lenore, 66-43, on Saturday, Jan. 8.Logan stands at 4-6 on the season.Ivan Miller recorded a double-double in the win over Madison with 23 points and 17 rebounds.Grayson Sanders tallied 11 points, while Bentley Williamson and Adam Baisden tossed in three points each. Crew Blankenship chipped in with two points.Logan also beat Madison in the JV game behind 16 points from Landon Hall and 10 from Zo Murphy. Williamson led the Timberwolves with 18 points in the loss to the Lenore Rangers.Miller had eight points and 10 rebounds. Adex Martin had six points, while Sanders netted five. Baisden, Blankenship and Alton Ellis all had two points each.Murphy pitched in 19 points in the Logan JV team's win over Lenore.HELP US GET THE SCORES: Middle school boys' and girls' basketball coaches and/or scorebook keepers are encouraged to report scores of games and statistics to The Logan Banner.Information can be emailed to Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins at: padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView