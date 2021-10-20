LOGAN — It certainly has been interesting.
That would definitely describe the two decades old county rivalry between Logan and Chapmanville.
The two will renew their county cat fight on Friday night as Chapmanville, 1-5 overall and 1-5 in the Cardinal Conference, travels to Logan to take on the Wildcats, 5-3, 4-2.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Logan, ranked No. 14 this week and coming off last Friday night’s razor-thin 14-12 loss at Poca, is still in the Class AA playoff picture with two games left to play.
Chapmanville was a 40-16 winner over Wayne last week.
This will be the 21st meeting between the Tigers and the Wildcats. Chapmanville leads 12-8 in the all-time series and have won the last seven meetings, including last year’s 20-6 victory at Chapmanville in a rare Saturday afternoon matinee.
Over the years, the rivalry has produced some memorable close games, interesting coaching match-ups and even a visit from a Hollywood actor.
It’s a must-win game for Logan, which is still hoping to break into the Class AA playoffs and reach the post-season for the first time in nine years.
Things have turned around nicely for the Wildcats this fall with the return of head coach Gary Mullins, who had previously coached Logan for 13 years spanning 2004-16.
Since Mullins’ departure, Logan has gone just 9-27 over the last four years.
Logan is led by senior QB Jordan Hayes, who has completed 91 of 176 passes for 1,287 yards this season with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Kolton Goldie leads the LHS ground game with 64 carries for 332 yards and three scores. Hayes has another 200 yards on the ground and a TD.
Carson Kirk and Aiden Slack lead the Logan receiving corps. Kirk has 34 grabs for 680 yards and nine touchdowns. Slack has reeled in 36 passes for 568 yards and seven scores.
Goldie leads the Logan defense with 69 total tackles.
Bryce Davis has 57 stops, Brayden Chambers 52 and Slack 51.5. Noah McNeely has 40 tackles.
Chapmanville is led by junior QB Brody Dalton, who had a big game last week against Wayne and returned from a hand injury. Dalton is 39 of 77 passing for 433 yards with five touchdowns on the season. He’s also rolled up 575 yards on 75 carries with nine touchdowns.
Kohl Farmer has another 514 yards on the ground on 114 carries and has five scores.
Will Kirkendall is the Tigers’ leading receiver with 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Topping has 14 grabs for 135 yards.
Eli Pridemore is the Tigers’ leader on defense with 41 total tackles. Whitt has 34 tackles and two picks. Charles Stallard checks in with 31 tackles. Sam Leslie has 29 stops, RJ Jones 28 and Evan Plumley and Adam Mullins each have 27 tackles.
Chapmanville and Logan had never played each other on the football field in a regular season game until 2001. Logan won 21-0 at Chapmanville in the first ever meeting, only a few weeks after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The next year in 2002, the game had a special visitor as Hollywood actor Leslie Nielsen was in attendance. Nielsen was in West Virginia and the area promoting biofuels. Nielsen, known for his comedic movie roles in Airplane and the Naked Gun, was in the Logan homecoming parade and administered the pregame coin flip. Logan won 27-8.
The first three meetings had an interesting coaching matchup, pitting then Chapmanville coach Ronnie Ooten, a Logan High School graduate, against then Logan coach George Barker, a Chapmanville High School grad.
Ooten’s Tigers would get revenge on the Cats in 2003 with a 20-14 homecoming upset.
Barker then left Logan and went to Chapmanville where he coached the Tigers from 2004-15, leading Chapmanville to several playoff appearances.
In those years, Barker coached against Logan mentor Gary Mullins, a former Barker assistant at LHS.
Mullins and Barker would each go 6-6 against each in those 12 years.
There were some close games during that span.
In 2006 at Logan, the Wildcats squeaked out a narrow 14-7 win at a muddy Logan Stadium.
In 2009, the Tigers won 21-14. Then two years later, Logan scored a dramatic 22-21 win at Chapmanville.
The 2014 match-up produced the only overtime game as Chapmanville won in a 48-42 shootout, breaking Logan’s three-game winning streak in the series and beginning its own win streak.
The 2015 game, a 43-26 Tigers’ win at home, was the first county clash played on Field Turf. Chapmanville, Logan and Man were blanketed with artificial turf that summer just prior to the season.
This year’s game is the first one pitting Mullins against James Barker, George Barker’s son. Both coaches are Logan graduates.
Logan vs. Chapmanville Football Series (Chapmanville leads 12-8):
2020: Chapmanville 20, Logan 6
2019: Chapmanville 48, Logan 26
2018: Chapmanville 26, Logan 8
2017: Chapmanville 63, Logan 26
2016: Chapmanville 29, Logan 8
2015: Chapmanville 43, Logan 26
2014: Chapmanville 48, Logan 42 (OT)
2013: Logan 27, Chapmanville 14
2012: Logan 20, Chapmanville 0
2011: Logan 22, Chapmanville 21
2010: Chapmanville 35, Logan 20
2009: Chapmanville 21, Logan 14
2008: Chapmanville 21, Logan 6
2007: Chapmanville 13, Logan 12
2006: Logan 14, Chapmanville 7
2005: Logan 42, Chapmanville 6
2004: Logan 29, Chapmanville 6
2003: Chapmanville 20, Logan 14
2002: Logan 27, Chapmanville 8
2001: Logan 21, Chapmanville 0