It took three days but the Logan High School baseball team was finally able to get past Wayne.
The Wildcats prevailed, 13-8, on Saturday at Wayne in a game which was resumed from last Wednesday due to a rain delay.
Logan improved to 4-1 on the season with the win.
The Wildcats, which jumped out to a 5-1 lead and led 8-1 after two, outhit the Pioneers 15-14.
Several Logan players had big lines, led by Dawson Maynard, who was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in.
Carson Kirk and Garrett Williamson both doubled. Williamson had two hits and an RBI.
Tyler Fenwick and Jake Ramey each had a pair of hits. Ramey drove in two runs and Ramey one.
Corey Miller and Konnor Lowe each had a hit and two RBIs. Ryan Roberts also singled and knocked in a run.
Six Wildcats saw action on the mound. Roberts closed it out with two scoreless innings as he fanned two and walked one.
Logan had won 6-3 at Scott on April 30 and was a 7-1 winner at Man on April 29.
The Cats were scheduled to host Tolsia in a doubleheader on Tuesday, then play at Sissonville on Wednesday, host Lincoln County on Thursday and head to Bridgeport on Saturday.
CHAPMANVILLE 17, TUG VALLEY 1: The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team ran its record to 4-8 on the season after routing Tug Valley, 17-1, on Friday, April 30 at the new TVHS baseball field in Naugatuck.
The Tigers outhit the Panthers 15-2 in the blowout, pushing 11 runs across the in second inning to blow the game wide open, 13-0.
Will Kirkendoll was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI to lead the Tigers.
Seth Workman was 2-for-3 with one run batted in.
Brayden Little was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Andrew Farley was 2-for-2 with one run knocked in.
Eli Surgoine was 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Evan Plumley doubled and had three RBIs.
Brayden Vance, Jake Justice and Drew Berry all had singles and one RBI each.
Plumley was the starting and winning pitcher, going two innings and allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Jacob Topping and Tyson Thompson pitched in relief.
The Tigers were slated to play at Winfield on Tuesday, May 4. CRHS plays at Herbert Hoover on May 5, hosts Ripley on May 7, then heads to Nitro on May 8 before hosting Lincoln County on May 10 and Man on May 11.
MAN SPLITS: The Man High School baseball team split a home doubleheader back on April 27 at home, losing to Belfry, Ky., 6-5 and beating Van 12-0.
No further details were available.
Man then lost 7-1 at home to Logan on April 29.
The Hillbillies (5-3) were slated to play at Tug Valley on Tuesday, then head to Wayne on May 6, host Charleston Catholic on May 7 and head to Chapmanville on May 11.
Man plays at St. Albans on May 12 and then goes to Westside on May 14.