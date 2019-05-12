The Logan High School girls tennis team is performing well at this weekend's Class AA/A state tournament, which is being held at Schoenbaum Courts in Charleston.
Going into Saturday's finals, the Logan girls were tied for second place with Charleston Catholic in the team standings with six points, behind No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic which had 12 points.
Bridgeport and Winfield were tied for fourth, while Huntington St. Joe was sixth, Wheeling Central seventh and Keyser, Lincoln, Nitro and Philip Barbour was tied for eighth.
Chapmanville Regional, Ravenswood and East Fairmont were tied for 13th.
On the boys' side, Winfield and Charleston Catholic were tied for first. Chapmanville was tied for 11th.
In Friday's semifinals, Logan No. 4 Kenzie Scott advanced to the finals with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Charleston Catholic.
In No. 3 singles, Logan's Hannah Thompson lost 6-3, 7-5 to Parkersburg Catholic in the semifinals.
In Friday's No. 1 doubles quarterfinals, Logan's RaeAnn Reed and Savannah Baisden were an 8-5 winner over Lincoln.
The pair then lost 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.
In No. 2 doubles action, Thompson and Scott of Logan lost 6-2, 6-3.
In Thursday's No. 1 girls' singles action, Reed won 8-3 over Wyoming East in a first round match. Logan's Baisden was an 8-3 winner over Herbert Hoover in the No. 2 girls. Reed then lost 8-0 in the quarterfinals, while Baisden fell 8-1.
Thompson won an 8-0 match over Bluefield in the No. 3 girls' quarterfinals.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.