LOGAN - Last week's result was not how the Logan High School football team wanted to start the 2019 grid season.
The Wildcats went to county rival Man and were thoroughly beaten, 62-8, by the veteran Hillbillies.
It was a shocking blow to Logan, which had beaten its chief rival the last three years.
Logan (0-1) will try to get back on track this Friday night in its home opener, but it won't be easy as the Wildcats are scheduled to host Sissonville (1-0 overall, 1-0 in the Cardinal Conference) in the league opener for Logan.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan's Willis-Nesbit Stadium.
Sissonville is coming off last week's 24-8 season opening win over Chapmanville. The game was played last Thursday night at Laidley Field due to the construction project at Sissonville in which the Indians will be getting Field Turf, so that means the Indians will be getting an extra day of rest.
Sissonville, a 6-4 team last year, don't have Will Hackney anymore as the all-state quarterback as graduated, but the Indians do have a solid team. That was on display last week against Chapmanville.
So it won't get any easier for Logan, which is hoping to avoid an 0-2 hole.
Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said his team needs to put last week's game behind them.
"You're not kidding," he said.
Sissonville must replace Hackney, which means replacing 3,006 yards and 39 touchdowns of offense and that's no easy task.
Junior Dylan Griffith headlines a group of returnees, giving coach Marc Wilson versatility to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Senior Gavin Shamblin also returns at the fullback and defensive end spots.
Junior Elijah Thompson will be another key two-way player for the Indians, along with juniors Tyler Young and Stevie Carpenter.
Parker Shamblin and Ripley transfer Jackson Foster are competing for the quarterback spot, which will lead a balanced, open system for Wilson.
Foster gave the Indians a spark last week in their win over the Tigers, entering the game in the second quarter and ending up as Sissonville's leading rusher with 119 yards on 10 carries.
Early in the second quarter, Sissonville had already lost two of its more experienced skill players. Gavin Shamblin suffered a knee injury on his team's seventh offensive play and didn't return.
Then runner-receiver Dylan Griffith (10 carries, 52 yards) went down with cramps and also hobbled off, though he did return and leave multiple times in the game.
Elijah Thompson, a 220-pound junior running back who scored on a 23-yard run and added 81 yards on nine carries, departed in the third quarter with leg cramps and didn't return.
Parker Shamblin, making his first start at quarterback for the Indians, hit on 9 of 20 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, finding Nick Haning on a 29-yarder and Austin Fisher on a 51-yarder.
The latter toss made it 24-0 late in the third period as Fisher made a double move on the defensive backs to catch the ball on the left sideline and cut back across the field to score.
Earlier in the third quarter, Wyatt Ervin booted a 24-yard field goal to put the Indians up 17-0. Sheppard said the Indians are very good.
"Sissonville seems to be very good," Sheppard said. "We watched them play against Nitro in a preseason game. They looked pretty solid. We also got the Chapmanville game film. They are really physical and they are well coached. They are similar to teams that they've had in the past but they have a little bit more of a power running game."
Last week at Man, Logan scored its only touchdown of the night in the third quarter on QB Jodan Hayes' 7-yard pass to Corey Townsend on a fourth-and-goal play.
Friday's game will also be the Hall of Fame Game for Logan. The Hall of Fame banquet is this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Logan Country Club in Chapmanville.
Sheppard said it's back to basics for his team.
"We just have to go back to the drawing board," he said. "We just have to figure out what works. We have to simplify things a little bit and hope to get better."
Logan lost four players due to injury last week. Korbin Bostic, who sustained a concussion, was the most serious injury.
Jordan Sparks, Hunter Mileto and Dawson Maynard also left last week's game.
"The only one who is questionable is Korbin Bostic with the concussion. We believe all the others will be back," Sheppard said.
