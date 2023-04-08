MYRTLE BEACH - The Logan baseball team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for their annual trip to the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament. They played five games in the tourney while posting a 2-3 record.
On Monday, they played Heritage, Virginia and lost by a final of 4-3. They played another Virginia school, Riverside on Tuesday, and lost 8-5. The Wildcats faced Robinson, Virginia on Wednesday and got blanked by a final score of 15-0, but Logan salvaged what was left of the trip by beating Loris, South Carolina 5-2 on Thursday and then Woodson, Virginia 6-0 on Friday.
HERITAGE, VA 4 LOGAN 3
The Wildcats took on Heritage in their first Mingo Bay Classic matchup at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina and fell by a final count of 4-3.
The game was scoreless until Logan put two runs on the board in the bottom of the third via an RBI single by Aiden Slack and then a bases loaded walk to Dawson Maynard. The Cats led 2-0.
However, the Pride scored three runs in the top of the fourth to go up 3-2 before plating another in the road half of the fifth inning to lead 4-2.
Logan's Konner Lowe hit a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth frame to reduce the Cats' deficit to 4-3, but that ended up being the final score as neither team scored again.
Slack (one RBI), Lowe (one RBI), Maynard, and Garrett Williamson each had one hit, totaling to just four hits as a team for the Wildcats on the day.
Maynard pitched for Logan and took the loss, throwing 3.2 frames with three Ks and a walk while surrendering three hits and two earned runs. Ivan Miller saw three innings on the mound, fanning three batters and walking three while giving up four hits and one earned run.
Score by innings:
HHS: 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 - 4 7 2
LHS: 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 - 3 4 1
RIVERSIDE, VA 8 LOGAN 5
Coach Kevin Gertz's team failed to rebound from Monday's loss as they fell again on Tuesday, this time to Riverside, Virginia at Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach 8-5.
The Rams scored two runs in the first and five in the second on the way to a 7-0 lead, but four Logan runs crossed the plate in the home half of the second, making it a 7-4 contest.
There was no score until the top of the sixth when Riverside added a run to make it 8-4. The Cats tacked on a run of their own the next half-inning to trail by three at 8-5, but they failed to muster any more offense and lost 8-5.
Garrett Williamson was 2-3 at the plate for Logan. Aiden Slack (two RBI), Dawson Maynard, Ryan Roberts, and Luke Blankenship (one double) each hit safely once.
Williamson took to the hill for the Wildcats and was given the loss, pitching 1.1 innings while giving up six earned runs and seven hits. He struck out two batters and walked two. Cross Conn (3.2 innings, two Ks, one walk, two hits, one ER) and Jaxon Mcclung (two innings, two Ks, one hit) also pitched.
Score by innings:
RHS: 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 - 8 10 0
LHS: 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 - 5 6 1
ROBINSON, VA 15 LOGAN 0
Logan simply ran into a buzzsaw on Wednesday as they were shutout by Robinson, Virginia at Socastee High School 15-0.
The Rams broke the bats out early and often as they scored eight in the bottom of the first and six in the bottom of the second. They added another in the home half of the third, and the game was over after just three innings.
Dawson Maynard and Garrett Williamson had the Wildcats' only two hits of the day.
Konner Lowe took the loss on the hill for Logan, tossing an inning and giving up eight runs despite none of them being earned while surrendering four hits. He walked three batters and fanned one. Chase Ellis (two ER, two walks), Drew Berry (one inning, two hits) and Ryan Roberts (one tenth of an inning, one hit, one walk) also pitched.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 0 - 0 2 4
RHS: 8 6 1 - 15 7 0
LOGAN 5 LORIS, SC 2
On Thursday, the Blue and Gold got into the win column for the first time in the Mingo Bay Classic as they topped Loris, South Carolina by a count of 5-2 at Loris High School.
An RBI double by Dawson Maynard in the home half of the first frame gave Logan a 1-0 lead.
The Cats put up three more in the third inning and led 4-0 courtesy of a run-scoring single by Luke Blankenship, an RBI single by Ryan Roberts, and a bases-loaded walk to Conner Mullins.
After the Lions scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats added a run of insurance in the seventh and went on to win 5-2.
Roberts hit safely in all three of his plate appearances for Logan and had an RBI. Maynard (one double, one RBI), Blankenship (one RBI), Ivan Miller (one RBI), Garrett Williamson and Jake Ramey each had one hit.
Jarron Glick pitched for the Cats and got the win, throwing five frames with six Ks and two walks while giving up three hits and two earned runs. Maynard got the save, pitching 1.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Score by innings:
LHS: (WV) 1 0 3 0 0 0 1 - 5 8 0
LHS (SC): 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 - 2 4 1
LOGAN 6 WOODSON, VA 0
On Friday, Logan left the Mingo Bay Classic on a two-game winning streak as they shut out Woodson, Virginia by a final score of 6-0.
A run-scoring double from Garrett Williamson put the Wildcats up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
Then, in the bottom of the second, Jake Ramey plated a run with a single before Williamson drove in two more runs with a single of his own to increase Logan's advantage to 4-0 after two frames.
An error by the Cavaliers as well as another RBI single by Ramey in the home half of the third made it 6-0 in favor of the Wildcats. That was the final score.
Williamson went 2-3 at the dish for Logan with a double and three RBI, and Ramey was 2-2 with two RBI. Aiden Slack (one double), and Ryan Roberts each had one hit.
Ivan Miller was credited with the win on the mound for the Cats, throwing four innings of two-hit scoreless baseball with four Ks and four walks. Dawson Maynard tossed three innings without giving up a run or hit and fanned two batters while walking one.
Logan is now 8-5 after the Myrtle Beach tournament.
Score by innings:
WHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 3
LHS: 1 3 2 0 0 0 - 6 6 1