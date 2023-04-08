Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan's Jake Ramey stands in to bat in the Wildcats' game at Man on March 30.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

MYRTLE BEACH - The Logan baseball team traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for their annual trip to the Mingo Bay Baseball Classic Tournament. They played five games in the tourney while posting a 2-3 record.

On Monday, they played Heritage, Virginia and lost by a final of 4-3. They played another Virginia school, Riverside on Tuesday, and lost 8-5. The Wildcats faced Robinson, Virginia on Wednesday and got blanked by a final score of 15-0, but Logan salvaged what was left of the trip by beating Loris, South Carolina 5-2 on Thursday and then Woodson, Virginia 6-0 on Friday. 

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

