LOGAN – One thing was for certain.
The Wildcats were going to win on Thursday night.
Either the Logan Wildcats.
Or the Nitro Wildcats.
The Cardinal Conference clash was much more than the “Battle of the Wildcats” though.
It was a marquee matchup of Class AAA top 10 ranked teams.
No. 8-ranked Logan was able to come out on top on the road at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena with a 51-42 victory over No. 3 Nitro.
Logan improved to 6-3 with the win as the abbreviated season hit its halfway point. Nitro dropped to 6-2.
Nitro, which beat Winfield 67-55 on Tuesday night in a tough physical game, has only been defeated once this season, a 63-50 loss on the road at Beckley Woodrow Wilson, on St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s the only regular season meeting between Logan and Nitro but the two could meet in the 3A regionals if both get that far.
Logan rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first quarter, stepping up its defensive pressure and using its energy to notch the comeback win.
Nitro led 18-10 after one quarter but saw that lead dwindle to 23-19 at the half. Logan used a 13-6 edge in the third quarter to grab a 32-29 lead. Logan then outscored Nitro 19-13 in the fourth. Logan led by as many as 10 points in the final minutes of the final stanza.
Jarron Glick led Logan with 14 points on the night. He was the only LHS player to reach double digits in scoring. Scotty Browning and Corey Townsend had nine points each, Garrett Williamson eight, Mitchell Hainer six and Aiden Slack five.
Nitro was led by Kolton Painter's 14 points. Joseph Udoh netted eight points, while Trevor Lowe and Bryce Myers tossed in seven each. Charles Robbins had four and Kristian Johnson five.
Logan played the game without head coach Zach Green, who was quarantining due to COVID contact tracing.
“Heck of a win,” said Logan assistant coach Steve Browning, who was filling in for Green. “We switched groups on them and went small to try to get some mismatches on the other end and wanted to be faster. We got a spark with that and we got a spark off the bench from Corey Townsend. He did a nice job and that's two ballgames in a row. He gave us some really good minutes off the bench, especially since we are shorthanded. We have four players out due to academic reasons.”
Logan's intensity pick up was one of the reasons for the comeback, Browning said.
“We all picked it up and started to get after it defensively,” he said. “We did a good job boxing out. We were worried about their size. Udoh did not get in the paint much. We took him away from the basket. I'm proud of these kids. We want to get to Charleston and we hope Coach Green gets back and we can get some of our players eligible who are out. We have four of them. We hope to get them back soon and that will give us a lot more depth on the bench.”
Up by three points after three and in the early moments in the fourth, Nitro tied it up at 34 with a Lowe 3 with 6:37 to go in the game.
Logan then went on a 7-0 run to grab a 41-34 advantage. Glick put in a glasser, Slack scored on a fast break layup and Scotty Browning scored on a baseline shot off the window during the run.
Logan later pushed the lead to 46-36 – its largest of the game – as Williamson split from the foul line with 1:26 to go.
Nitro was able to cut it to 46-40 with a Udoh bucket with 1:06 left and to 47-42 with 41.4 ticks to go as Painter hit two free throws.
Logan was able to put the win on ice as Glick netted two foul shots with 31.4 seconds to go to make it a 49-42 ballgame. Townsend's layup then put the finishing touches on the win by LHS.
Nitro coach Greg Lowe said his team was not quite good enough. He met with his team for 45 minutes in the locker room after the game. Only the janitor was left in the gym.
“We just didn't make any shots,” Lowe said. “We had some bad shot selection. We also lost two guys in the second quarter due to injuries. It's hard to face adversity but we battled through it. We had a four point lead going into the half but we had some issues in the third and fourth quarters. That's why it took you an hour to get an interview tonight. We just have got to be better. We have a chance to get really good. We've just got to fix a few things. We have a chance to be a good team.”
LOGAN 59, LINCOLN COUNTY 55: Logan held on to defeat Class AAA sectional rival Lincoln County, 59-55, on Tuesday, March 23 at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
The game was tied 48-48 after three but the Wildcats were able to outscore the Panthers 11-7 in the fourth to get the win.
Logan (5-3) was led by Jarron Glick and Garrett Williamson, who tossed in 18 and 17 points respectively. Mitchell Hainer also broke into double digits with 12 points.
Scotty Browning and Corey Townsend added five points each for Logan. Landon Adkins chipped in with two points.
Lincoln County was led by Jayse Tully, who pitched in 18 points. He netted four 3-pointers on the evening. Will Carpenter had 14 points.
The Panthers led 14-8 after one quarter but fell behind 33-26 at the half as Logan outscored LCHS 25-12.
Logan was 9 of 13 from the free throw line. The Panthers were 2 for 2 at the line.