CHAPMANVILLE – Scott definitely gave Logan a scare.
But in the end it was the No. 5-ranked Wildcats which defeated the Scott High School boys' basketball team, 70-63, in Wednesday's Class AA Region 4 Section semifinals.
Logan (16-7), the No. 2 seed, advanced to play top seed and No. 1-ranked Chapmanville in Friday night's sectional championship game at Mingo Central for the third straight year.
Scott, which led Logan by eight points, saw its season come to a close at 15-9.
Senior All-State guard and Marshall University commit David Early poured in a game-high 36 points to lead Logan to victory. Freshman Aiden Slack was also huge, hitting four big 3-point shots for a 16-point night.
Logan beat Scott for the third time this season and also automatically advanced to next week's regional tournament.
The Wildcats hadn't played a game since Feb. 21, when Logan defeated Sissonville, 71-58, in the regular season finale.
“We had only played one game in the last 16 days and we were a little anxious to start the game and kind of got a little ahead of ourselves,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “We told them at halftime that this was a similar situation that we had the last time with them. We were down three at halftime at the field house. We just needed a few stops and a few shots to get back into the game. We did that.”
Scott led 33-28 at halftime and carried all the momentum into the locker room as Jon Jon Hamilton sank a 35-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer. Hamilton and fellow senior Jagger Bell led Scott as each registered 19 points on the evening.
“Scott's a really good senior-led team,” Green said. “They have got guys who can put the ball into the basket. Hats off to Jon Jon and Jagger. Those two guys have had great careers. They gave us everything that they had tonight.”
The Skyhawks led 38-30 in the early moments of the third quarter as Bell completed an old-fashioned three-point play with 7:23 to go.
Logan was able to rally.
Early sank a pair of 3s, pulling Logan to within 40-36. Then it was Slack who drilled a trey as Logan trailed just 40-39 with 4:40 to go.
“Slack really stepped up and made some big shots for us in the second half,” Green said.
Early then had a three-point play with 4:01 left as the Wildcats led 42-40.
The game was tied at 42 and 45 and Logan led 50-48 after three. Garrett Williamson's 3 put Logan up by four late in the frame.
Logan then began to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Early's drive to the rack with 6:44 to go gave the Wildcats a 57-48 lead with 6:44 left as Logan went on a 7-0 run.
The run was 9-0 soon after as Cameron Hensley scored on a short lay-in, putting Logan ahead 59-48.
Scott didn't go away, however.
With 1:29 left in a game, Bell's 3 inched the Skyhawks to within 68-61. Gavin Cooper then scored a bucket on a baseline drive with 57 ticks to go, making it a 68-63 ballgame.
Scott tried to make it a one-possession game with 38 seconds left but Cooper missed a bunny.
Logan snatched the rebound and Early was fouled with 37.4 ticks to go. He hit both foul shots to put the game away. Early was 15 of 17 from the free throw line on the night. He made his first 15 shots but missed his last two in the closing seconds of the game.
Williamson hit a pair of 3s and had eight points for Logan. Hensley had four and Mitchell Hainer and Noah Cook had three points apiece.
Landon Stone and Cavin White each netted eight points for Scott. Cooper added seven and Caleb Dingess two.
Scott coach Shawn Ballard said his team left it all out on the court.
“We executed well and our guys played hard,” he said. “They really got after it tonight. Unfortunately, some things just didn't go our way. Give credit to Logan. Their guys stepped up and they made open shots and took advantage of their opportunities. Both teams played hard. Early on we were executing well. I think our defense gave them some trouble early on. Later in the game, they got a couple of their players loose.”
Logan led Scott 14-10 after one quarter.
The Cats trailed 10-8 but Hainer had a three-point play and Slack canned a 3 for a 6-0 mini run.
With 6:38 left until halftime, Logan was whistled for a technical foul. Scott's Cooper hit both technical foul free throws and Hamilton split his foul shots as the Skyhawks pulled to within 18-16.
With 3:04 left, Early sank a 12-foot baseline turnaround shot as Logan led 26-20.
Then with 1:45 left, Early was called for goaltending on a Hamilton shot and was also whistled for a foul. The goal was counted and Hamilton sank the three throw, completing the three-point play and giving Scott a 27-26 lead.
Bell's three-point play with 1:14 to go gave Scott a 30-28 lead.
Hamilton's buzzer heave then gave Scott a five-point edge at the half.
Scott was 20 of 24 from the free throw line for 83.3 percent. Logan connected on 22 of 26 charity tosses for 84.6 percent.
Wednesday's game was the final prep contest for Scott's five seniors, including top two scorers Hamilton and Bell. Elijah Toler, Cooper and Dingess also played for the last time for the Skyhawks.
Hamilton finished the regular season second in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 22.2 points a game. Bell was eighth at 16.6 points per contest.
“We graduate five seniors this year,” Ballard said. “They play a lot of minutes. I couldn't be any prouder of those guys right now. They battled through so much adversity, not only from this season as a whole, but in this game a well. They went out there and battled and didn't quit. It would have been easy to quit tonight and they didn't.”
SECTIONAL FINALS: Friday's sectional finals between Logan and Chapmanville will be the third straight meeting for the county rivals in the championship game.
It will also take place at Mingo Central High School for the third straight year. Chapmanville is looking for its fifth sectional crown in a row.
The Tigers and Wildcats split in two meetings this season so Friday's game will serve as the rubber match. The Wildcats defeated Chapmanville 72-61 on Jan. 14 at Logan, breaking the Tigers' 54-game in-state winning streak. CRHS then came back to defeat Logan in the second meeting, 60-55, on Feb. 4.
Chapmanville is 9-1 vs. Logan in the last 10 meetings.
Both teams, regardless of outcome, will advance to next Thursday night's Class AA Region 4 co-championship games.
The sectional champion will host the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 runner-up, while the runner-up will have to travel to play at the Section 1 champion's gym. Logan has had to travel the last two years, falling at Poca last year and at Winfield two seasons ago.
Friday's Region 4 Section 1 final pits No. 6 and favorite Poca against Winfield. Poca routed Sissonville, 87-55, in Wednesday's sectional semifinals behind a 31-point effort from Isaac McKneely. Winfield moved on with a 69-29 blowout win over Wayne.
“We've got a couple of big games coming up,” Green said. “We've been in this situation the last couple of years. We have to get over this hump. We're really anxious to get in this spot again.”
SECTIONAL RIVALS AGAIN: Logan and Scott will continue to be sectional rivals next year but in a higher classification.
Both the Wildcats and Skyhawks will jump up to Triple-A status during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons as the WVSSAC implements its two-year, four-class pilot program.
Logan and Scott will be joined by Lincoln County and Wayne in its new four-team sectional.
Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield will be in the region.
“It will be a little different next year but not too much really,” Ballard said. “Most of the teams in our region are in Double-A now and many of them in the Cardinal Conference who we are used to playing. We're excited. We have a good group of young guys who work hard and get after it. We do graduate a lot of talented seniors but we have a lot of guys coming back too. I think the new four class system will work out. They are willing to try some new things.”
---
Class AA Region 4 Section 2
Boys' Basketball Tournament
Saturday, Feb. 29 games:
No. 5 Man 70, No. 4 Mingo Central 68 at Chapmanville (Mingo Central eliminated)
No. 3 Scott 71, No. 6 Lincoln County 64 at Chapmanville (Lincoln County eliminated)
Tuesday, March 3 game (Semifinals):
No. 1 Chapmanville 69, No. 5 Man 42 at Logan (Man eliminated)
Wednesday, March 4 games (Semifinals):
No. 2 Logan 70, No. 3 Scott 63 at Chapmanville (Scott eliminated)
Friday, March 6 game (Final):
No. 1 Chapmanville (21-2) vs. No. 2 Logan (16-7) at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.