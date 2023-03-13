(From left to right): Logan registered USA swimming club swimmers Paisley Woody, Lauren Ellis, Gwen Wood, Sammy Ball, Maddox Marcum, Tucker Woody and James Paugh pose for a picture at the 2023 West Virginia Short Course Swimming Championships in Morgantown last weekend.
(From left to right): Logan registered USA swimming club head coach Robin Sargent and swimmers Jonah Mays, Nollie Lowery, Ryder Sloan and Landon Lee pose for a picture at the 2023 West Virginia Short Course Swimming Championships in Morgantown last weekend.
Logan registered USA swimming club members Maddox Marcum (left) and Tucker Woody (right) pose for a picture after both won first place in multiple events at the 2023 West Virginia Short Course Swimming Championships in Morgantown last weekend. Marcum placed first in the 200 Freestyle, 100 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM, 50 Fly and 100 Freestyle while Woody placed first in the 50 Breaststroke and 100 Breaststroke.
Submitted photo
MORGANTOWN - The Logan registered USA swimming club traveled to Morgantown last week and competed in the 2023 West Virginia Short Course Swimming Championships held at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center last Thursday through Sunday.
Here are each swimmers' accomplishments from the weekend's meet:
Sammy Ball placed ninth in the 200 IM, 10th in the 100 back, 12th in the 200 Free, 13th in the 50 Free, and 15th in the 50 back.
Lauren Ellis was a state champion placing first in the 100 fly, sixth in the 200 IM, eighth in the 200 Free, 12th in the 50 fly and 100 Back, and 14th in the 100 IM.
Landon Lee placed fourth in both the 400 IM and 200 Fly, 13th in the 500 Free, 15th in the 100 Breast, 18th in the 50 Breast, and 21st in the 100 IM.
James Paugh placed sixth in the 200 Free, seventh in the 200 IM, eighth in both the 100 Free and 100 Back, ninth in the 50 Back, and 10th in the 50 Free and 50 Fly.
Nollie Lowery placed second in the 400 IM, eighth in the 200 Back, ninth in the 500 Free, 18th in both the 100 IM and 200 IM, and 19th in the 100 Back.
Maddox Marcum was another state champion placing first in the 200 Freestyle, 100 Fly, 100 IM, 200 IM, 50 Fly, and 100 Freestyle. He placed second in the 50 Free, 50 Back, and 100 Back. He won first place in the High Point.
Gwen Wood placed third in the 50 Fly, fourth in the 100 Free, and fifth in the 100 Back.
Paisley Woody placed second in the 100 Fly, eighth in the 200 IM, ninth in the 200 Free, 11th in the 100 Breast, and 14th in the 100 Back.
Jonah Mays placed third in the 400 IM, seventh/fifth final in the 100 Fly, 12th in the 500 Free, 13th/ninth final in the 200 Back, and 15th/10th final in the 50 Fly.
Ryder Slone placed sixth in the 400 IM, 18th in the 500 Free, 30th in the 100 Fly, 42nd in both the 50 Free and 200 IM, and 48th in the 100 Free.
Finally, Tucker Woody was the team's third state champion placing first in the 50 Breaststroke and 100 Breaststroke while placing second in the 100 IM, 200 IM and 50 Fly, third in the 100 Back and 200 Free, fourth in the 50 Free and sixth in the 100 Free.
Tucker Woody, Maddox Marcum, Sammy Ball, and James Paugh placed third in the 200 yard Medley and fourth in the 200 yard Free relays.
"My son, Tucker Woody as well as his teammate, Maddox Marcum, held the distinguished honor or High Point recipients, placing first and third in their age division as well," parent volunteer Sandra Woody said. "Only the top three swimmers in all events in the state receive this award."
