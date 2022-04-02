LOGAN – Kevin Gertz and the Logan Wildcats keep rolling along.
The Class AA No. 1-ranked Logan High School baseball team, the defending state champions, won another one on Friday night as the Wildcats toppled Winfield 6-3 at a frosty Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan.
Logan improved to 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the Cardinal Conference with the win. Winfield dropped to 8-3, 3-2.
Counting last year's 29-6 mark, Logan has won 34 out of its last 40 games dating back to last season.
Gertz, also the LHS girls' basketball coach, had just led his Lady Cats to the Class AAA state championship – the school's first ever girls crown – a few weeks ago.
The Wildcats also swept the season series with the Generals, also winning 8-0 at Winfield on March 25.
Logan was coming off Wednesday's 10-0 win at home over Sissonville when last year's Class AA State Player of the Year Dawson Maynard fired his first career no-hitter.
The Wildcats have recorded three shutouts this season and have outscored their opponents 53-6.
Logan trailed Winfield 2-0 after one and half innings and then had their way the rest of the night.
Chad Burnette was the starting and winning pitcher for Logan. He went 3 1/3 innings, yielding three runs on three hits with three walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. His twin brother Jared Burnette then closed out the game, firing 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball to earn the save. He allowed no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Winfield lefty Kaleb Henson was saddled with the loss. He lasted 3 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on five hits with three walks, two hit batters and one strikeout. John Alderman came on in the fourth.
Coach Gertz said his team has played well so far this season.
“It was cold and sometimes you don't have a good feel and Chad didn't have a good feel tonight,” he said. “Chad is an All-State pitcher. He's going to win big games for us this year. Jared came in and really slammed the door on them. He got 11 outs and did a heck of a job.”
Logan outhit Winfield 8-4.
Korbin Bostic was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple for the Wildcats. No. 9 hole hitter Carson Kirk was also 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Konner Lowe added a double.
Bumgarner was 2 for 4 with a double to pace the Generals.
Winfield grabbed a 2-0 lead by scoring one run in each of the first two innings.
In the top of the first, Bumgarner singled and later scored on a Logan scoring error.
In the second, Henson singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Jaxson Cunningham's RBI sacrifice fly to right field.
Logan countered with a four-run bottom of the second, sending nine batters to the plate. Kirk lofted a bases loaded, two-run single to center to tie it up, 2-2. Maynard then broke the tie as he ripped a hard-smashing, two-run single to left with the bases juiced, making it a 4-2 ballgame.
The Generals trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the third as Bumgarner doubled and later scored on DH Grey Miller's RBI ground out.
Logan made it 5-3 in the last half of the third as Ryan Roberts crushed a gapper to right center for an RBI single.
Winfield threatened in the top of the fourth, loading the bases with one out and chasing Logan starting pitcher Chad Burnette off the mound. Gertz then went to the bullpen to Jared Burnette, who then fanned two straight Winfield batters to get out of the jam.
The Wildcats upped the margin to 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth with catcher Jake Ramey's line shot to right field. That took starter Henson out of the game in favor of reliever John Alderman, who was able to get out of the inning.
Winfield threatened in the top of seventh, putting two runners on with one out and having the potential game-tying run at the plate. Jared Burnette then struck out Karson Frye and Henson to end the game.
“A base hit there and that could have been a new ballgame,” Gertz said. “Jared came through.”
Logan is scheduled to return to the diamond on Saturday at home against Nitro at 1 p.m. The Wildcats then host Wayne on Monday at 7 p.m.
Winfield is slated to host Chapmanville on Monday at 7 p.m.
“We're playing well,” Gertz said. “We're 5-0 and they (Winfield) are a top three or four team in the state. The Cardinal Conference is strong and we'll play another really good team tomorrow in Nitro. We'd better be ready to play.”
LOGAN 10, SISSONVILLE 0: Dawson Maynard fired his first-ever career no-hitter on Wednesday night at home as the Class AA No. 1-ranked Logan High School baseball team blanked No. 3 Sissonville 10-0 in six innings at Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field.
Logan, last year's state champs, improved to 4-0. Sissonville dropped to 5-2.
Maynard struck out 10 batters over six innings and issued no walks.
He also helped his cause as he was 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and one run batted in.
Garrett Williamson and Ryan Roberts were also 3 for 4 for Logan. Williamson had a double and drove in two runs. Roberts had one RBI.
Korbin Bostic was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Jake Ramey was 2 for 3 and Jared Burnette went 2 for 4 with one run knocked in.
Logan scored one run in the bottom of the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and three more in the sixth. The three-spot in the sixth was the difference as the 10-run mercy rule was invoked.
Logan had 15 hits in the win and committed two errors. Sissonville had one error.