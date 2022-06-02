CHARLESTON – Defending Class AA champion Logan is one win away from winning back-to-back state titles as they relied on timely hitting and efficient pitching to top Shady Spring 10-1 in the semifinals on Thursday at Appalachian Power Park.
With the win the Wildcats advanced Saturday’s championship game where they will play the winner of Fairmont Senior (21-9) and Robert C. Byrd (26-9) on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Logan blew what was a 4-1 game wide open with a six-run fifth inning as Korbin Bostic's two-run homer and Konner Lowe's three-run triple served as the key hits in the frame for the 'Cats.
“We didn’t execute early on,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We had a couple of missed signs and didn’t get bunts down. But once we got out to the 2-1 lead we relaxed a bit and played like we play. We normally execute that kind of stuff and put pressure on people to make plays.”
The Tigers got the scoring started early on as freshman Tyler Mackey tripled with one out and then came in to score on a slow roller to third by Alex Johnston to give them a 1-0 lead.
Logan threatened in the bottom half of the first as they Korbin Bostic and Jake Ramey each worked a walk but Shady pitcher Cameron Manns struck out the next two batters he faced to strand the runners on second and third.
The Wildcats were able to scratch across a run in the home half of the second despite a double play in the frame as Manns lost his control on the mound and walked four total batters in the inning.
With the bases loaded full of Wildcats Dawson Maynard dribbled a slow roller to Johnston at short and he elected to go the long way to first and his throw was off the mark as Maynard reached safely and Jared Burnette scurried home from third to make it 1-0.
Manns settled down however to strike out Logan’s Jake Ramey and leave the bases loaded to end the inning.
In the Logan half of the third the Wildcats took their first lead of the game as Konner Lowe singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and then came in on a Ryan Roberts double to left center to make it 2-1 Logan.
Manns once again settled down on the mound and was able to leave runners on second and third and as he once again struck out the final two Logan batters to end the inning. The Wildcats left seven runners on the base paths in the first three innings.
In the ensuing bottom of the fourth inning Logan quickly got two runners back on the paths as Maynard singled and then Garett Williamson worked a walk. Lowe then came through with another clutch knock as he roped a double into left center that scored both runners and made it 4-1 ‘Cats.
Shady Spring threatened in the fifth as Mackey singled and Joshua Lovell was intentionally walked but Maynard struck out Johnston and got Seabolt to ground out to end the threat.
Logan went back to work in the bottom half of the inning as Shady Spring had to go to the pen and brought in Johnston from short to pitch.
Roberts led the frame off with a single for Logan and then scored on an error by Mackey at short to make the score 5-1. Next up was Korbin Bostic and he produced the big swing of the day as he blasted a two-run homer to deep right to give them a 7-1 lead and bring the Wildcat faithful roaring to their feet.
“If he (Bostic) takes his shirt off you see why he hit that home run,” Gertz said. “He’s a big boy…We won the state tournament June 25 last year and on June 26 we had all returning starters in the weight room and hitting on their own. And they have lifted for three hundred and however many days. He’s one of the top hitters in this state.”
After the bomb Johnston seemed to be rattled on the mound and walked the next two Logan hitters and then hit Williamson to load up the bases. Lowe then came through once again as he pulled a sharp-hit grounder down the right field line which cleared the bases and blew the game wide open, giving the Wildcats a commanding 10-1 lead.
Maynard earned the win on the hill for the Wildcats as he went five innings and allowed just the one run on three hits with seven punchouts and three walks. Chad Burnette came in to finish the game and fired two scoreless innings.
“He (Maynard) was throwing the ball over the plate like he normally does,” Gertz said. “He’s rarely hit hard…He attacks the zone and has a great slider. He’s just a heck of a player.”
Manns was saddled with the loss as he was tagged for four runs on six hits in four innings pitched. He struck out seven Logan batters but also allowed seven walks.
Lowe had a monster game at the plate to lead the ‘Cats as he finished 3-4 with two doubles and five RBIs.
“I tell you what, the Dirty Birds need to sign that guy because I think he’s got seven doubles in three games here,” Gertz said. “Konner (Lowe) can hit, he can really hit. I’d like to hit him higher in the order but he’s the one guy on the team I can outrun. So he clogs things up. But he can flat out swing it and is a doubles machine.”
Logan improved to 27-8 with the win and will have a chance to win the eighth state championship in school history on Saturday morning. Shady Spring saw their season come to a close with a final record of 21-9.
Score by Innings
SSHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 5 1
LHS: 0 1 1 2 6 0 x – 10 9 1