Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Scotty Browning and the Logan Wildcats swiftly took care of their business during the King Coal Classic over the weekend at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.

Browning’s 26-points against Mingo inspired his team to advance to a 70-54 blowout victory just a day later against Wesley Christian.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you