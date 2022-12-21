LOGAN — Scotty Browning and the Logan Wildcats swiftly took care of their business during the King Coal Classic over the weekend at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.
Browning’s 26-points against Mingo inspired his team to advance to a 70-54 blowout victory just a day later against Wesley Christian.
The Wildcats first test was against Mingo Central on Dec. 16. Logan came out in the beginning a little sluggish as the Miners were able to get on top quickly. Mingo’s defensive efforts kept the Wildcats at bay early.
The Miners got to work quick after two back-to-back threes from Chris Ross and Matthew Hatfield on their first two possessions. Logan had trouble getting the ball in the basket for the entire first half. They were getting open looks and making strong drives to the basket, but just could not finish.
Scotty Browing eventually helped get things going and Logan had fought back to make it a one-point game going into the second quarter at 16-15 with the Miners slightly ahead.
Starting the second quarter, Ivan Miller got a quick offensive rebound and put it back up to give Logan the lead. The rest of the second would be a flip flop battle with the Miners. Logan still was not shooting the way they have shown they can in the early season, but were finally able to get shots to fall as time went on. The Wildcats were able to stretch their lead out to 6 and went into halftime on top at, 30-24.
The second half saw a more composed Wildcat team. Midway through the third quarter Logan extended their lead by 10 points after Scotty Browning found his rhythm. Logan would not look back after going into the fourth and final quarter at 41-31.
The Wildcats would score 29 points in the fourth quarter, but the Miners stayed right on their heels and scored 23 to answer back. In the end it just was not enough, and the Wildcats sealed the win.
Logan’s final test was against a Prep school in Wesley Christian on Dec 17. The Wildcats were able to start this one off with a little more enthusiasm and it led to a 69-42 win.
Right off the bat Logan started things out with a full court press that forced a few turnovers in favor of the Wildcats. Logan led the first quarter after disrupting Wesley Christians’ offense by a score of 15-7.
Logan went into the second quarter with an even tighter grip on Wesley Christain on defense and managed to extend their lead to 15-points. Derek Browning was back to his shooting form from behind the arc and helped the Wildcats go into halftime with a score of 28-13.
Wesley Christian would battle back in the second half and cut their deficit to 10 points, but the Wildcats would keep things under control.
Derek Browning would only keep things going from behind the arc and hit his fourth 3-point bucket of the night and got fouled in the process. He completed the 4-point play at the free throw line and put the Wildcats up by 20. The end of the third quarter score was, 48-28.
Both Scotty Browning and Derek Browning would catch fire for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. Derek would finish the night with six made three pointers that gave Logan a 27-point victory by a score of 69-42.
Statistics from the Wesley Christian game were not provided.
Logan’s next big challenge will be a road trip to North Carolina in the Big Shots Winter Jam on Dec 20-22.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
LHS: 15 15 11 29 — 70
MCHS: 16 8 7 23 — 54
SCORING STATISTICS
LHS: S. Browning 26, J. Clancy 14, G. Williamson 12, I. Miller 6, G. Workman 5, J. Glick 3, D. Browning 2
MCHS: M. Hatfield 18, J. Cline 14, C. Ross 13, E. Thomason 5, C. Porter 2, M. Sheppard 1, K. Trent 1