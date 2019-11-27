Logan High School’s Kyle Browning and Chapmanville Regional High School’s Xavier Trump were named this week to all-state soccer team.
“I just want to say congratulations to one of my soccer players Kyle Browning for making the West Virginia Sports Writers Association All-State Honorable Mention Team,” Logan coach Labern Jenkins said on Facebook.
Also named honorable mention all-state were: Mingo Central’s Garrett Noe and Josh Wellman; Scott’s Evan Constant and Harrison Parsons; and Tug Valley’s Adam Jewell and Nathaniel York.
Khori Miles of Robert C. Byrd was the first-team all-state captain.
Scott High School’s Carson Asbury was also voted to the first team.
Cardinal Conference players Jaxson Haynes and Wyatt Ervin of Sissonville, and Jacob Verno, Nathan Lanham and Richard Smith of Winfield were also on the first team.
Scott’s Ian Gillispie was on the Second Team, along with Braxton VanScoy of Winfield, Dustin Stuart of Herbert Hoover and Justin Williams of Poca.
On the Class AA/A All-State Girls’ Soccer Team, Reece Enochs of Oak Glen was named captain of the first team.
Winfield’s Julianne Pauley, Emily Bryant and Ava Hall were also on the first team.
Peyton Frohnapfel of Winfield was on the second team. Other Cardinal Conference representatives on the Second Team were: Allison Dunbar of Herbert Hoover and Lena Elkins of Nitro.
Scott’s Jona Atkinson and Berta Pintatdo was named Honorable Mention All-State.