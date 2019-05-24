Summer Collins only recently closed out her collegiate playing days as her Kentucky Christian University Knights were ousted from the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Softball World Series after dropping three straight games.
Then came the stunning news on Wednesday morning.
Collins had been named a First-Team NCCAA All-American as she was ranked among some of the best collegiate softball players in the nation among Christian colleges.
"I'm speechless," Collins said on Twitter.
Collins, a member of Logan High School's 2013 Class AAA state runner-up girls' basketball team and an all-state performer on the softball diamond for the Lady Cats, had a big year for Kentucky Christian, a small NAIA school located in Grayson, Kentucky.
Collins, who originally played at Marshall University, was a senior center fielder at KCU this season, garnering First-Team All-Mid South Conference honors.
She ranked inside the top 35 nationally in 15 different statistical categories along with six in the top 10.
The slap-hitting Collins batted .494 this season for the Knights, good for 14th nationally at the NAIA level.
She was second in total hits (89), fifth in steal attempts (47) and hits per game (1.745), seventh in stolen bases (42), ninth in steal attempts per game (0.922), and 10th in triples (7). She also ranked nationally total runs scored (14th; 57), and total bases (34th; 107).
Kentucky Christian was ousted from the World Series with a 6-1 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God University at Troutville, Virginia, seeing its season come to an end at 24-34.
KCU opened the World Series with a pair of one-run losses to Erskine (5-4) and Concordia University (1-0), a school in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
With a sweep over Alice Lloyd, 5-2 and 10-3 in Mideast Region play, that advanced the Knights to the World Series.
Just as she did all season, Collins had a big day at the plate in the doubleheader win over Alice Lloyd as she was a combined 6-for-9 at the plate during both gams with a double, a triple and three stolen bases. She scored four runs and drove in another.
Collins is the daughter of Kenny and Laura Collins.
At Logan, Collins was a First-Team All-State pick her senior year with a .600 batting average and 22 RBIs. She led Logan to a 25-6 record and regional championship that season. She also played in the North-South All-Star game.
Said Collins on Twitter, "God really put me in the perfect place to end my career. My graditude for this program can never be measured. I can't wait to give back to the game that game me everything."
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.