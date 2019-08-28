LOGAN - Troy Cowart is not your usual high school running back.
At 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, he's an imposing figure.
Imagine that Mack Truck running down field, crashing through the line and past the linebackers and smashing his way into the secondary.
The Logan High School senior is hoping to have a big season this fall for the Wildcats, who are coming off a 4-6 campaign.
Cowart sat out last season but had a big sophomore year in 2017.
Two years ago, Cowart played fullback, rushing 56 times for 492 yards with five touchdowns and tying for top tackling honors with Shawntez Matthews with 85 total stops.
Cowart was also a force on the defensive side of the ball from his middle linebacker post, registering five QB hurries, a safety, three blocked kicks, a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. Cowart expects to be a big factor for the Cats on both sides of the ball this fall and the Wildcats are happy to have him back.
He expects to carry much of the load in the backfield.
Logan lost its top two rushers to graduation in quarterback Chucky Felder and Matthews.
Felder rushed for a Cardinal Conference best 1,448 yards on 164 carries and 12 touchdowns last season while Matthews ran for 675 yards and five touchdowns.
Logan second-year coach Jimmy Sheppard expects Cowart to pick up much of that slack this season.
"He's going to be a really good player for us. He's a good leader and we've got him back after missing last year," Sheppard said. "He's going to be a our feature back. He's a big strong kid and he's even bigger and stronger than he was as a sophomore. He was about 6-foot, 240 then. He's about 6-2 now and about 295."
Logan also has Korbin Bostic, Dawson Maynard, Kolton Goldie and senior Kaleb Williamson in the backfield.
"He's been injured the last two years but we're happy to have him back," Sheppard said of Williamson. "He had a broken bone in his shoulder as a sophomore. Then he had a broken collarbone as a junior that put him out. He would have been a three-year starter for us but he's had to sit out the last two. He'll be a corner on defense."
Dylan Adkins, Conner McGrew and freshman Kaden Dotson may also see carries.
"We haven't had Dylan Adkins in a couple of years," Coach Sheppard said. "He's looked really impressive in the three week period. At he'll play tight end for us as well as in the backfield at H back and at inside linebacker on defense. He'll be a senior this year."
The Wildcats are slated to open the regular season on Friday, Aug. 30, at county rival Man.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.