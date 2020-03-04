LOGAN — David Early ran away with the Cardinal Conference scoring title for a second straight year.
He did it early and coasted to the crown.
Early, a 6-foot-4 senior All-State guard at Logan and a Marshall University commit, averaged 28 points a game this season for the Wildcats. He led the league in scoring all season long.
Jon Hamilton of Scott was a distant second at 22.2 points per contest.
Early led Logan to a 15-7 season. The Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA, is scheduled to open post-season play on Thursday against Hamilton’s Scott Skyhawks in the Region 4 Section 2 semifinals. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Chapmanville.
Early hopes to lead Logan to a third straight trip to the sectional finals and the regional tourney. Logan is looking for its first trip to the state tournament in eight years.
Poca’s Isaac McKneely was third in the league in scoring at 22 points a game.
Nitro’s Kolton Painter (21.2) was fourth and Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield (20.9) was fifth.
Obinna Killen of Chapmanville, also a Marshall signee, was sixth at 20.6 points a game.
Scott’s Jagger Bell (16.6) was seventh in the conference scoring, while Wayne’s Nick Bryant (16.1) was eighth and Winfield’s Hunter Bryant (16.1) was ninth. Andrew Shull of Chapmanville (15.3) was 10th. Chapmanville’s Philip Mullins (15.1) was 12th. Logan’s Mitchell Hainer (12.1) was 18th. Mingo Central’s Devin Hatfield was 17th in the league in scoring at 12.2 points a game.