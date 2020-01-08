David Early is picking up right where he left off last season.
Early, a senior All-State guard for the Logan Wildcats, is currently leading the Cardinal Conference in scoring. Through six games, he’s averaging 26.7 points per game.
Early is the reigning Cardinal Conference scoring champion.
Isaac McKneely of Poca is second at 25.4 points a game, while Kolton Painter of Nitro is third at 22.8.
Chapmanville’s Obinna Anochili-Killen is fourth at 20.9, while Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield checks in at fifth with an average of 20.6 points per contest.
Andrew Shull of Chapmanville is eighth at 14.9, while Logan’s Mitchell Hainer is ninth in the league in scoring at 14.6.
-----
Cardinal Conference
Scoring Leaders
Player, School G Pts Avg
David Early, Logan 6 160 26.7
Isaac McKneely, Poca 7 178 25.4
Kolton Painter, Nitro 6 137 22.8
Obinna Killen, Chap. 7 146 20.9
Drew Hatfield, MC 5 103 20.6
Jagger Bell, Scott 8 136 17.0
Jon Hamilton, Scott 8 124 15.5
Andrew Shull, Chap. 7 104 14.9
Mitchell Hainer, Logan 8 117 14.6
Nick Bryant, Wayne 5 70 14.0
Christian Frye, Winfield 6 84 14.0
Trey Chapman, HH 6 82 13.7
Philip Mullins, Chap. 7 95 13.6
Dylan Griffith, Sisson. 7 91 13.0
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 6 78 13.0
Hunter Morris, Winfield 6 78 13.0
Brody Danberry, Sisson. 7 86 12.3
Grant Bonner, Hoover 5 61 12.2
Carl Sanchez, Wayne 5 61 12.2
Jarius Jackson, MC 5 59 11.8
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 5 59 11.8
Josh Swecker, HH 6 64 10.7
Nate Vance, Poca 7 75 10.7
Devin Hatfield, MC 5 52 10.4
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 5 52 10.4
Noah Rittinger, Poca 7 71 10.1