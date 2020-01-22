David Early seems well on his way to another Cardinal Conference scoring title.
Early, a 6-foot-4 senior and last year’s conference scoring champion, leads the league in scoring again this season.
Early was averaging 25.9 points a game through nine games.
Senior led the way for the Wildcats with 24 points in Logan’s 72-61 win at home over No. 1-ranked Chapmanville in the home opener last Tuesday. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and helped put the game on ice in the fourth quarter with a follow-up slam dunk.
Logan was 8-3 on the season heading into Friday night’s Wayne game.
Early heads Poca’s Isaac McKneely (23.0) in the scoing race.
Chapmanville’s Obinna Killen (20.8) is third, Kolton Painter of Nitro (20.5) is fourth and Drew Hatfield of Mingo Central (19.1) is fifth.
Scott’s Jon Hamilton (17.6) and Jagger Bell (17.2) are sixth and seventh respectively in scoring. Chapmanville’s Philip Mullins (16.1) is eighth, Wayne’s Nick Bryant (14.6) is ninth and Chapmanville’s Andrew Shull (14.3) is 10th.
-----
Cardinal Conference Leaders
Player, School G Pts Avg
David Early, Logan 9 233 25.9
Isaac McKneely, Poca 10 230 23.0
Obinna Killen, Chap. 11 229 20.8
Kolton Painter, Nitro 10 205 20.5
Drew Hatfield, MC 9 172 19.1
Jon Hamilton, Scott 13 229 17.6
Jagger Bell, Scott 13 224 17.2
Philip Mullins, Chap. 11 177 16.1
Nick Bryant, Wayne 10 146 14.6
Andrew Shull, Chap. 11 157 14.3
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 11 156 14.2
Christian Frye, Win. 7 95 13.6
Grant Bonner, Hoover 8 107 13.4
Trey Chapman, HH 8 106 13.3
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 9 116 12.9
Brody Danberry, Siss. 9 115 12.8
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 10 126 12.6
Hunter Morris, Win. 7 87 12.4
Devin Hatfield, MC 9 106 11.8
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 10 113 11.3
Jarius Jackson, MC 9 97 10.8
Nate Vance, Poca 10 108 10.8
Noah Rittinger, Poca 9 95 10.6
Landon Stone, Scott 10 106 10.6
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 10 104 10.4
Josh Swecker, HH 9 94 10.4