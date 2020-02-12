LOGAN — Heading into the stretch drive of the 2019-20 high school basketball season Logan’s David Early appears to be well on his way to repeating as the Cardinal Conference scoring champion
After 15 games, Early, a 6-foot-4 senior guard and Marshall University commit, is averaging 27.3 points per game.
Early is tops in the league and has a wide lead over Poca’s Isaac McKneely, who is second at 22.2 points a game.
Early recently surpassed Logan High School’s all-time career scoring record of 1,991 set by Shayna Gore. He also passed over Paul Williamson’s all-time boys career scoring mark.
Scott’s Jon Hamilton (21.1) is third in the league in scoring, while Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield (20.5) is fourth and Nitro’s Kolton Painter (20.2) is fifth.
Obinna Killen of Chapmanville is sixth at 19.7.
The Tigers’ Philip Mullins (14.7) is 10th and Andrew Shull (14.7) is 11th.
Logan’s Mitchell Hainer is 18th in the Cardinal Conference in scoring, with an average of 11.9 points per hoops contest.