Both the Chapmanville Regional and Logan High School girls' basketball squads had successful 2019-20 seasons and that was reflective on the All-Cardinal Conference Basketball Team.
Chapmanville senior guard Ali Williamson was named to the First Team, along with Logan sophomore Peyton Ilderton.
Chapmanville seniors Olivia Dalton and Graci Brumfield and Logan's Jill Tothe were named to the Second Team.
Logan's Natalie Blankenship and Raegan Quick and Chapmanville's Hollie Blair were named Honorable Mention All-Conference.
The All-Conference teams were voted on by the league's 10 basketball coaches.
Ilderton averaged 21.2 points per game and was fourth in the league in scoring. Williamson was ninth in the conference in scoring at 14 points a contest.
Brumfield averaged 13.1 points a game and Blair averaged 10.6 points per contest. Tothe, a top 3-point shooter, averaged 10.2 points a game.
Also on the First-Team were: Herbert Hoover's Alison Dunbar (22.7 ppg); Mingo Central's Ziah Rhodes (21.2) and Scarlett Thomason (15.7); Nitro's Baylee Goins (24.0); Sissonville's Sydney Farmer (12.3); Wayne's Sarah Hooks (12.0) and Alana Eves (14.2); and Winfield's ZZ Russell (16.9), Lauren Hudson (15.2) and Emily Hudson (12.2).
Goins was the Cardinal Conference scoring champion this season.
Winfield was the league champions and had had advanced to the Class AA state tournament semifinals before state tourney play was suspended last Thursday due fears over the Coronavirus outbreak nationwide and across the world.
Chapmanville finished with a 16-7 record, but lost 39-37 to rival Logan in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals at Mingo Central as the Lady Tigers' season came to a close. The Lady Tigers were the top seed for the tournament before the mild upset took them down.
Logan went on to fall 46-44 to Lincoln County in the sectional finals the saw its season come to an end at 10-15 with a 58-31 loss at Winfield in the regional co-finals.
----
All-Cardinal Conference
Girls' Basketball Team
First Team
Ali Williamson, Chapmanville; Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Baylee Goins, Nitro; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Sarah Hooks, Wayne; Alana Eves, Wayne; ZZ Russell, Winfield; Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Emily Hudson, Winfield
Second Team
Olivia Dalton, Chapmanville; Graci Brumfield, Chapmanville; Jill Tothe, Logan; Jenna Wagoner, Mingo Central; Haley Carroll, Nitro; Devin Ord, Poca; Jasmine Tabor, Wayne; Haley Wallace, Wayne; Mara McGrew, Winfield
Honorable Mention
Chapmanville: Hollie Blair. Herbert Hoover: Caroline Woody, Taylor Ray, Maddy Harper. Logan: Natalie Blankenship, Raegan Quick. Mingo Central: Maliyah Martin, Zoe Evans. Nitro: Olivia Collier, Emily Lancaster. Poca: Liberty Gladwell, Bailey Young. Scott: Shea Miller, Jenna Butcher, Leah Davis. Sissonville: Alexis Bailey, Kennedy Jones. Winfield: Kierstyn Doss, Emily Bryant.