Logan High School’s Peyton Ilderton turned in another fine season this year for the Lady Cats’ basketball team.
The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard closed out the regular season tied for third in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 21.2 points per game. She tied with Mingo Central’s Ziah Rhodes, who also checked in at 21.2 points per contest.
Ilderton and Logan (10-14) are currently still alive in post-season play. The Lady Cats are scheduled to play at No. 3-ranked Winfield on Thursday in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-finals. Logan beat Scott (60-37) in the sectional opener, then knocked off top seed and No. 9-ranked Chapmanville (39-37) before falling to Lincoln County (46-44) in last Friday’s sectional championship game.
Nitro High School’s Baylee Goins repeated this year as the conference scoring champion. She averaged 24 points a game and also led Nitro into the regionals. The Wildcats play at Lincoln County in the other regional co-championship game.
Allison Dunbar (22.7 ppg.) was second in the league scoring, while ZZ Russell (16.9) of Winfield was fifth.
Scarlett Thomason of Mingo Central, was sixth in scoring at 15.7 points a game.
Lauren Hudson (15.2), also of Winfield, was seventh, while Alana Eves (14.2) of Wayne was eighth. Chapmanville’s Ali Williamson (14.0) was ninth and Haley Carroll (13.9) of Nitro 10th.
Chapmanvile’s Graci Brumfield and Allie Farmer and Logan’s Jill Tothe were all in the top 25.