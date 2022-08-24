Three Logan County standout athletes made verbal commitments to continue their careers at the collegiate level this past week.
Man High School softball star Morgan Cooper has committed to Division 1 Radford University, while Logan’s Dawson Maynard also committed to Radford for baseball, and multi-sport Logan athlete Garrett Williamson committed to the University of Charleston baseball squad.
Cooper has been arguably the best two-way player in Class A as she was named First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association each of the past two seasons for the Lady ‘Billies.
This past season as a junior she was dominating in the circle as she struck out 253 batters in 117 innings while only allowing 27 walks. Cooper finished with a 13-6 record to go with a 0.66 ERA as she led Man to the Regional Final for the second straight season.
Cooper is also a major threat with the bat as she was the ‘Billies leading hitter with a .415 batting average. She had three home runs, two triples, four doubles, 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Maynard has been regarded as one of the top players in the Mountain State since he stepped foot on Loga,n and he has the accolades to prove it, being named First Team All-State each of the past two seasons including being captain of the team his sophomore season.
Maynard was a utility pick this past season, and he fit the bill, but was named as a pitcher this year. He was 5-1 with a 0.91 earned run average and was the winning pitcher in the first game of the state tournament, outdueling Shady Spring’s Cameron Manns, a fellow first-teamer. At the plate he hit .495 with 11 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 45 RBI and was robbed of a cycle in the state finals with a running catch by the Shady center fielder.
Williamson has been a starting infielder on the Class AA State Champion Logan Wildcats each of the past two seasons and was named Second Team All-State this past season as a junior.
He finished the 2022 season with a .420 batting average with 12 doubles, two triples, one home run and 30 runs batted in from the middle of the powerful Logan lineup.
