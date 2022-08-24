Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Three Logan County standout athletes made verbal commitments to continue their careers at the collegiate level this past week.

Man High School softball star Morgan Cooper has committed to Division 1 Radford University, while Logan’s Dawson Maynard also committed to Radford for baseball, and multi-sport Logan athlete Garrett Williamson committed to the University of Charleston baseball squad.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

