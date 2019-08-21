LOGAN - Down in the trenches, the Logan High School football team is big, beefy and deep.
The offensive line expects to be one of the team's strengths. Due to numerous injuries and a lack of depth, the O-line was a major weakness for the Wildcats last season as Logan went 4-6.
Logan just lost its starter Tyler Mileto to graduation, however.
"We have a lot of experience coming back," Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. "Last year, all of the linemen were first-year starters other than Tyler Mileto. Last year, he was really the only linemen that we had with game time experience in varsity. This year, we have seven linemen back with varsity experience."
Hunter Trent, who is close to 400 pounds, and Hunter Mileto come back after missing last season due to injuries.
"We have Hunter Trent and Hunter Mileto and both are coming back off injuries. Both are really big kid," Sheppard said. "Hunter had shoulder surgery right at the beginning of the season. Not having them last year sort of killed us."
Hunter White, another near 400-pounder, returns to his starting spot at tackle.
"We also have Hunter White back and he started at left tackle for us," Sheppard said.
"We have a lot of size too. Hunter White and Hunter Trent are both around 400 pounds."
The Wildcats also have starter Jordan Sparks back at left guard.
"He started all 10 games last year," Sheppard said.
Chance Maynard and Tristan Burgess played some on the O-line last year and are back as well.
"Both played at guard last year sparingly but by the end of the season the last few games both of them started at guard," Sheppard said.
Freshman Cameron Allred, a 385-pounder, and senior center Logan Hunter, who checks in at around 340, also return.
On defense, McGrew returns as a starter at defensive end.
"He was our second or third leading tackler from last year," Sheppard said.
Mileto, Burgess and Nelson are also tabbed to play defensive end.
Trent, White, Hunter and Allred will likely alternate at nose guard.
"We'll use a lot of these guys on the offensive line, depending on what formation we are in and give them a lot of breaks," Sheppard said. "Then on defense, we run the 3-4 so they will get plenty of breaks there so they will get a lot of breaks there too."
Logan scrimmaged Lincoln County last Friday night at home.
The Wildcats are slated to have their final preseason test on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Cardinal Conference Gridorama at the Scott High School football field in Madison.
Logan is set to play host Scott at 9 a.m.
Poca plays Wayne at 10:30 a.m. and Nitro and Sissonville follow in Game 3 at noon. Game 4 has Chapmanville taking on Herbert Hoover at 1:30 p.m. Mingo Central squares off with Winfield in the finale at 3 p.m.
Logan's regular season opener is Aug. 30 at Man.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.