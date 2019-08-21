LOGAN - It's tough for any walk on but Logan High School's Tyler Mileto is happy to wear the Blue and Gold of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The former Logan Wildcat is in Morgantown now and is a walk on with the WVU football team.
He had welcome week last week and the first walk on practice is set for Wednesday, August 21.
"I'm very excited," Mileto said. "On August 21 is the first day of walk on practice. I'm going to be requested to be redshirted. I would rather be redshirted so I'll have a year to grow. I've been working out really hard."
"It's a big bragging thing. You feel proud of it," Mileto said when asked about putting on a WVU jersey and representing your state.
Mileto was first recruited to WVU for wrestling but said football was a better fit.
"They contacted me first about wrestling," he said. "Instead of wrestling I decided to do football because it's easier to get a scholarship for football. With wrestling, there's only nine spots. For football, the next year after you walk on everyone usually gets a scholarship. So I decided to do football instead."
Mileto said this year's walk on season will be used to get his body in college shape and to make the transition academically.
"I have the size already but they told me that they would get me right the first year with my muscles and get my speed right," Mileto said.
Last season, Mileto was a starter on the offensive line at Logan.
The Wildcats were dangerously thin in the trenches as several linemen went down due to injury including Mileto's own brother, Hunter. Logan still was able to go 4-6 and that was seen as an accomplishment with all things considered.
"We didn't have much depth on the lines," Mileto said. "My brother was hurt and he wasn't able to play. He's playing this year and I hope that he takes my spot at right tackle. We won four games last year and we didn't think that we'd win that many games honestly. We came out and didn't have a coach at the beginning of the three-week period. Then right before football practices we still didn't have a coach and we weren't sure if we were going to have a team. We thought the whole program was going to fold."
Mileto said he plans on studying Petroleum Engineering at West Virginia.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.