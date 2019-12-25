It was a first for the Logan High School swimming team back on Dec. 7 as the Water Cats hosted its first ever home meet, the Wildcat Holiday Invitational, at the Chief Logan Recreation Center pool.
George Washington High School had originally rented the Rec Center pool to host its own meet but pulled out at the last minute for other obligations.
This allowed Logan High School to step in and play host to keep the meet from being cancelled altogether.
The Water Cats, coached by Tracy Wolford, hosted six other schools and 80 swimmers from Spring Valley, Shady Spring, South Charleston, Woodrow Wilson, Point Pleasant and Capital.
Logan’s own Rosey Gillette got the Water Cats roaring with a first place finish, out of 35 swimmers, in the Girls 50 Free with a time of 28.49.
Emily Runyon, with a personal best time of 38.16, and Cayde Bevino, with a time of 48.56, also represented Logan well in this event.
Gillette continued Logan’s success with a second place finish in the Girls100 Butterfly with a personal best time of 1:15.12.
Sofia Domingo, a foreign exchange student from Guatemala, finished first in this event with a time of 1:10.93 and Logan’s Emily Runyon finished fifth, with a personal best time of 1:26.92.
Logan swimmer Emily Ball raced hard for a second place finish in the Girls 100 Free with a time of 1:08.13 and Zachary Lowes, also from LHS, matched her success in the Boys 100 Free with a second place finish and personal best time of 59.34.
Ball continued the Water Cats’ winning streak with a second place finish in the Girls 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:15.54 and Zachary Lowes raced through the Boys 100 Backstroke with a third place finish and time of 1:09.36.
Cayde Bevino secured a third place finish in the Girls 100 Breaststroke for Logan with a time of 2:09.74.