NEWTOWN – It's not even March yet but March Madness was in full swing on Tuesday night atop Miner Mountain at Mingo Central High School.
The upstart Logan High School girls' basketball team kept the Cinderella story alive with a huge upset win as the No. 4-seeded Lady Cats took down county rival, top seed and defending Class AA Region 4 Section 2 champion Chapmanville with a 39-37 victory.
The win put sub .500 Logan (10-13) into Friday night's sectional championship game at Chapmanville.
The victory also automatically punches Logan's ticket to this week's Class AA regional co-championship game for a shot at reaching the state tournament for the first time in two years.
“It was an upset and the girls were motivated. They needed motivation and they got it, They were not going to lose this game,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “I've never been more proud of a team in all my life because we were not supposed to win tonight. We are such a young team but we didn't play young tonight. We played great team basketball.”
Gertz heaped praise on his team, particularly his squad's gutty effort and tough defense, which seemed to take Chapmanville out of rhythm for much of the night.”
“Our defense was great. Alyssa Goff came in and played great on the boards,” he said. “Peyton (Ilderton) played great and Natalie (Blankenship) played great. Raegan (Quick) and Emma (Elkins) played great. Everybody played great tonight.”
Logan jumped out to an early eight-point lead, then rallied and then had to outlast Chapmanville in a see-saw fourth quarter.
Logan's Peyton Ilderton supplied the game-winning bucket with five seconds left as she drove by Olivia Dalton and went in for a shot off the glass after drawing a double team.
Some Chapmanville fans wanted a charging call and one fan even went up to Coach Gertz after the game to complain about it. There was no whistle and the bucket counted.
The Lady Tigers later got the ball back at mid-court after a timeout and in-bounded the ball to Dalton. The clock expired, however, as Logan had its upset win, avenging a pair of losses to CRHS during the regular season.
Tuesday's defeat was a very disappointing one for Chapmanville, which saw its season come to a close at 16-7. The Lady Tigers were hoping to make it back to the sectional finals and the regional tourney. Last year, Chapmanville won the sectional title, took the Cardinal Conference crown and hosted Sissonville in the regional tourney but were ousted by the Indians.
Chapmanville had hoped this was the year they got over the hump and advanced to the state tourney for the first time in nine years.
It did not happen, however, as the Lady Tigers, the top seed for the sectional tourney the last four years, saw it all come to an end.
The loss mirrored Chapmanville's 69-64 upset loss to Lincoln County in the 2018 sectional semifinals, where the Lady Tigers were also the No. 1 seed.
Ilderton led Logan with a 19-point effort. Jill Tothe tallied seven, Raegan Quick five, Emma Elkins four, Alyssa Goff three and Natalie Blankenship one.
Senior Ali Williamson, playing in her last prep game, paced Chapmanville with 14 points. Hollie Blair also broke into double digits in scoring with 10 points. Graci Brumfield and Allie Farmer, who both transferred to CRHS from Lincoln County, closed out with five and four points respectively. Claire Dingess and Dalton had two each.
Dalton, Farmer and Brumfield, also seniors, saw their last prep action as well.
Logan led 10-4 after the first quarter and held onto a 21-15 halftime lead but tallied only two points in the third quarter and fell behind the Lady Tigers 29-23. A 16-10 edge by Logan in the fourth was the difference.
The game was tied at 35 and 37 in the late in the fourth.
Ilderton knotted the game at 37 with a bucket at the 2:06 mark.
Chapmanville's Brumfield was then called for traveling with 1:07 left after attempting a step-back 3-pointer.
Logan got the ball back and held for the last shot, calling timeout with 13.9 ticks to go.
It was Ilderton who then had the game-winning heroics.
“We only had two points in the third quarter but the kids played so hard,” a happy Gertz said after the game. “I'm proud of all of them but I'm most proud of Jill Tothe. I've heard from a lot of people that Jill Tothe can't do anything but sit back and shoot 3s but by gosh she played her butt off on the defensive end tonight. She really made Ali Willliamson work and Ali Williamson is a great great player. She made her work for every point.”
Logan was happy to move on again to the sectional finals.
The Lady Cats also avenged last year's 52-40 loss to Chapmanville in the sectional finals on the same Mingo Central floor. Logan eventually fell at Wayne, 42-33, in last year's regional co-final, ending the Lady Cats' season at 15-10.
The win snapped Logan's six-game losing skid to Chapmanville dating back to the 2017-18 season. The last Logan win over CRHS was a 62-60 victory on Dec. 20, 2017 at Chapmanville.
Down six after three quarters, Logan made its move.
The Lady Cats went on a 7-0 run to grab a 30-29 lead with 6:09 left in the game. Tothe's 3 put Logan on top.
“Jill hit a couple of huge 3s,” Gertz said. “But I told her I didn't care how many points she scored tonight. I told her that she had to do it on the defensive end tonight and by gosh she did.”
The lead then changed five times the rest of the way.
Quick's lay-in with 4:40 to go gave Logan a 34-31 lead.
Blair then scored two buckets to put Chapmanville on top 35-34.
Ilderton then tied it at 35 by splitting a pair of free throws with 2:37 to go.
An inside lob to Blair with 2:22 left gave CRHS a 37-35 lead but Ilderton then tied it at 37 with a bucket 16 seconds later.
“Peyton didn't shoot the ball that well tonight but it didn't matter. When she picked up her third foul and we took her out we actually calmed down and expanded our lead but not that we were better without her,” Gertz said. “But we jelled together so well.”
Ilderton's 3 with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter gave Logan a 10-4 lead after one.
Then early in the second, Logan went up by eight points at 12-4, its largest of the night, with a basket by Elkins.
Chapmanville then went on a 9-0 run, capped off by Brumfield's bucket, to take a 15-14 lead. CRHS countered with a 7-0 run to grab a 21-15 lead at the half. Tothe nailed a big 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, putting Logan on top by six.
In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers grabbed the momentum, outscoring Logan 14-2.
Dalton's drive down the lane broke a 22-all tie and later, Chapmanville led 29-23 after a 17-foot jump shot by Dingess with 12 ticks left.