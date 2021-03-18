LOGAN – Way back in the 1980s, the NBA's Detroit Pistons of “Bad Boys” fame implemented a defense called “The Jordan Rules,” a scheme to shut down or at least contain the scoring of super star Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.
On Wednesday night at Logan, “The Goins Rules” were in effect.
The Lady Cats' strategy of shutting down Nitro's top player and scorer Baylee Goins was employed.
It worked.
But it took a last second missed shot by Logan for Nitro to escape with a 44-43 win over LHS in the clash of Class AAA top five ranked teams in the state at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
Goins, Nitro's 5-foot-8 senior All-State guard, regularly scores 20 or more points a game, however, on Wednesday night, she was held to six points – all coming in the early moments of the first quarter. Goins also fouled out in the fourth quarter but Nitro somehow found a way to win.
Nitro coach Pat Jones was happy to get that W.
“Anytime you come to Logan and you can pull out a victory on the road it's a good win,” Jones said. “It's a great environment here and we love to play here. They are in it to win it. We had a lot of underclassmen girls step up tonight but if you told me that Baylee Goins was going to foul out with four and a half minutes to go in the game, she would only have six points, and we were still going to win this game, I probably would not have believed you.”
Logan shot poorly for the game but LHS coach Kevin Gertz said he was glad his team did not give up.
“It was exciting,” Gertz said. “Our girls don't quit. We could have lost by 20 points. I don't think either team played up to par but you can't spot a team a 13-point lead. Our defense was pretty much spot on after the first quarter.”
Nitro led by as many as 13 points and held that lead throughout the game.
Logan was able to tie it up at 37 in the fourth quarter, then grabbed a 43-42 lead with 26.7 ticks to go as Peyton Ilderton completed an old-fashioned three-point play.
Nitro retook the lead with 17 seconds left as Patricia Ward followed her own miss and scored on a putback to make it a 44-43 ballgame.
Logan still had a chance to win it but Ilderton's 15-foot shot from the baseline clanged short off the rim at the buzzer as Nitro was able to hold on for the victory.
Nitro, ranked No. 4 in the state, improved to 5-1, while No. 5 Logan was handed its first defeat of the season, dropping to 6-1. Logan, at 6-0 going in, was off to its best start since a 13-0 beginning to the 2004-05 season.
Brooklyn Bowen led Nitro with 12 points, while Ward tossed in 10.
Ilderton paced Logan with an 18-point effort. Senior Jill Tothe had nine points – all coming on a trio of 3-pointers. Abbie Myers pitched in eight points, Raegan Quick six and Emma Elkins three.
Goins scored all of her points early – the first six points of the game in fact – after sinking three straight baskets to give Nitro a 6-0 lead.
She didn't score a single point the rest of the way as Logan tightened down the defense, doubling and even triple teaming her.
“Our defense played well,” Gertz said. “When Peyton Ilderton guards you you are going to earn it. I don't think that there is anybody in this state in girls' basketball that's any better a conditioned athlete than Peyton. She will just drive you to the brink. She's not going to stop. Everyone thinks of Peyton as a great scorer and she is but she's the best defender I've ever seen.”
Nitro's lead swelled to 14-3 with 3:45 to go in the first quarter, forcing Logan coach Kevin Gertz to call a second time out.
Nitro led 20-9 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime.
Logan then began to chip away at that lead.
Tothe's 3-pointer cut it to 30-26 with 7:11 to go in the third quarter.
Nitro pushed it back out to 37-29 with 1:21 left after Bowen's baseline shot.
Ilderton's baseline drive to the rack made it 37-31 with 35 seconds left in the frame.
Nitro took the six-point lead into the fourth and watched its lead evaporate.
After Myers hit a 15-foot jumper with 6:27 left in the game, it was all knotted up at 37.
Nitro's Emily Lancaster then sank a baseline bank shot to push the lead back to 42-37 lead.
Then with 2:47 left in the game, Goins, already in foul trouble with four whistles, dribbled down the lane and scored. She was called for charging, however, and fouled out. The basket was also waved off. Instead having a seven-point lead, Nitro's cushion was just five and Goins was out of the game.
Logan capitalized and rallied back but it all ended up falling a little bit short.
LHS shot only 29% from the floor for the game and 18% from beyond the 3-point arc. Logan was only 9 of 19 from the free throw line for 47%.
“That's not good. That was by far our worst shooting game,” Gertz said. “If we shot like we normally do we would have beat them by 10. Not saying we would do that every night.”
Since Logan and Nitro are now new regional opponents in Class AAA, the two teams could meet again in the post-season.
“I've been telling people that Logan is the team to beat in the Cardinal Conference this year,” Jones said. “They are deep and they are a good ball team. My team came out tonight listened, executed well and did what I asked them to. I told them before the game that we were going to have to work the ball inside more. Finally in the second half we started to do that. Overall, I could not be more excited for this group of girls. They've been practicing hard the last few weeks.”
Logan is scheduled to play at Wayne on Saturday at 1 p.m. and host county rival Chapmanville on Monday, March 22. Nitro hits the road at Oak Hill on Friday in a 7 p.m. start.