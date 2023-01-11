Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tensions were high on Saturday night in Naugatuck as Class AAA No. 3 Logan and Class A No. 7 Tug Valley faced off in front of a jam-packed gymnasium.

It was the Wildcats who came away with the exciting win as they stormed back from 16 points down to beat the Panthers by a final score of 65-58 and snap a four-game losing streak in the process.

