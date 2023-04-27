CHAPMANVILLE - The fourth-ranked Logan baseball team traveled to Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field on Wednesday for a rematch against the county rival and top-ranked Tigers and the Wildcats emerged victorious by a score of 5-2.
Logan got revenge on CRHS after the Tigers came to their home field and won 9-3 back on April 12.
"That was a heck of a pitched ballgame by everybody that was in the game," Wildcats head coach Kevin Gertz said afterward. "Konner (Lowe) pitched great. "Their kid pitched great. Ryan (Roberts) came in and closed the door. It's a shame that three of the top four or five teams in this state are in our section. Any one of us get hot down the end can win this thing."
Trey Butcher gave Chapmanville an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a run-scoring single, but Logan responded the next half-inning.
The Cats plated three runs in the top of the second thanks to RBI singles by Lowe and Ivan Miller as well as a sacrifice fly by Cole Blankenship and they led 3-1.
The Tigers then made it a 3-2 game in the bottom of the third after a sacrifice fly from WVU commit Brody Dalton.
The score remained that way until the road half of the seventh frame, when a two-run double by Logan's Garrett Williamson put the visitors up by three at 5-2 and put the finishing touches on the win for the Blue and Gold.
Lowe went 2-3 at the plate for Logan with a triple and an RBI. Williamson (one double, two RBI) and Aiden Slack (one double) each had one hit. Blankenship (one RBI), Miller (one RBI), and Roberts each hit safely once also.
Lowe started on the mound for the Wildcats and got the win, tossing five innings with six Ks and three walks while giving up one earned run and three hits. Roberts (two innings, five Ks, no walks, no ER, one hit) was credited with the save.
Luke Knight went 2-3 batting for Chapmanville with a triple. Butcher (one RBI) and Talan Thompson had the other two CRHS hits. Dalton was hitless but picked up an RBI.
Braylon Moore was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and took the loss, striking out six batters and walking three while surrendering five earned runs and seven hits.
"We're playing better," Gertz said. "Arms are getting healthy. The two guys that pitched for us tonight haven't pitched 20 innings between them, and normally they'd have 40-50. You want to be healthy. You want to be good at the end, and we're starting to get there."
"I don't think we're as good as what we can be yet, but we're playing very good baseball," Gertz added. "Chapmanville's loaded. Scott's loaded. Whoever comes out of this section is going to have a great chance to win it all."
Chapmanville head coach Josh Rakes said afterward that, at the end of the day, he thought it was a well-played high school baseball game.
"I thought both teams played well," Rakes said. "I thought both teams pitched well. I thought our guy, Braylon, threw the ball well. Lowe and Roberts for them, they threw the ball well. Overall, I thought it was just a great high school baseball game. They had an opportunity late and Garrett (Williamson) came through with a big hit."
Rakes said his squad had opportunities on Wednesday that they didn't seize, and that Logan did late in the game by scoring runs when the opportunity was there. He isn't discouraged despite the loss, though.
"That's a really good baseball team, but we're a really good baseball team," Rakes said.
Logan now stands at 15-8 overall on the season with the win while Chapmanville saw their 14-game winning streak snapped and fell to 19-3.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 - 5 7 1
CRHS: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 5 2
