CHAPMANVILLE - The fourth-ranked Logan baseball team traveled to Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field on Wednesday for a rematch against the county rival and top-ranked Tigers and the Wildcats emerged victorious by a score of 5-2.

Logan got revenge on CRHS after the Tigers came to their home field and won 9-3 back on April 12.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

