MAN – It was a dominating performance by the Logan High School boys' soccer team on Saturday at Man as the Wildcats won 5 to nil.
Jamari Turner and Sam Adkins each booted in two goals for Logan (2-1-1). Mason Skidmore also reached the nets for a goal for Logan.
Last Wednesday, Sept. 30, Logan played to a 1-1 draw with Tug Valley. Then on Thursday, the Wildcats lost 8 to nil at Mingo Central.
Turner scored the only goal for Logan in the Tug Valley game.
Logan is scheduled to host Chapmanville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
CHAPMANVILLE 1, TUG VALLEY 0: The Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team won its first game of the season with a 1-0 win at Tug Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Bryson Adkins scored Chapmanville's only goal off a penalty shot.
“Jesse Justice had a great game, taking several shots on goal,” Chapmanville coach Valerie Thompson said. “Freshman Jacob Williamson is doing a good job as our goalie and had 12 saves. Nathaniel Blankenship and Keith Campbell both have a lot of speed on defense and are improving with every game. Morgan Evans and Bryanna Marcum both did a really good job passing the ball outside to our wings. They are all learning and working hard. We hope to be able to finish out our scheduled games.”
CHAPMANVILLE 1, TUG VALLEY 1: The Chapmanville soccer team tied Tug Valley 1-1 on Saturday at home.
Tug Valley scored the first goal of the game but then Chapmanville came out passing much better the second half. Jessie Justice scored the tying goal for Chapmanville off a cross from Bryson Adkins.
Jacob Williamson had eight saves between the pipes for the Tigers (1-1-1).
“Keith Campbell, Angel Conley and Nathaniel Blankenship played a great defensive game,” CRHS coach Valerie Thompson said. “Bennett Casey, Nate Prichard and Julie Campbell worked hard and played well at midfield. Bryson Adkins and Jesse Justice both did a good job crossing the ball and both had several shots on goal as well as Morgan Evans. It was an exciting match and both teams really played hard.”
Chapmanville was scheduled to host Man on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Chapmanville plays at Logan at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 8, CRHS hosts Tug Valley at 6 p.m. Then on Oct. 10, the Tigers are slated to play at Herbert Hoover.
The regular season finale is set for Oct. 12 at Independence in a 6 p.m. starting time.
LOGAN GIRLS SPLIT WITH MINGO: The Logan High School girls' soccer team split with Mingo Central, losing 2-1 to the Miners on Thursday at home and then winning 2-1 over MCHS on Saturday at home.
Logan's lone goal on Thursday was scored by Peyton Ilderton.
Ilderton also scored both goals on Saturday.
Logan then beat Pikeview, 2-1, on Monday. Ilderton scored one goal and Madison Mullins booted in the other.
The goal by Mullins was scored with just 30 seconds left in the match.
The Lady Cats (2-1) were slated to host Poca on Tuesday night.