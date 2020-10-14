The Logan High School boys’ soccer team topped Chapmanville, 4-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at LHS.
Jamari Turner scored two goals for Logan. Noah McNeely and Chase Hatfield also had one goal apiece for the Wildcats.
Morgan Evans booted in the only goal for Chapmanville.
Logan was scheduled to host Scott on Tuesday night.
WINFIELD 14, LOGAN 0: Logan took it on the chin on Thursday night at Winfield, falling 14-0 to the homestanding Generals in Cardinal Conference action.
No further information was available on the match.
CHAPMANVILLE 3, MAN 1: The Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team won 3-1 at Man on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Jesse Justice scored the first goal for Chapmanville on a crossing pass from Bryson Adkins.
Nate Prichard headed in the second goal off a corner kick from Justice.
Keith Campbell tallied the third goal of the game for the Tigers.
Chapmanville was scheduled to play at Man on Tuesday night.
CHRS is slated to host its first ever sectional game on Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. vs. Tug Valley. Chapmanville is ranked No. 4 in the sectional, while TVHS is fifth.