Logan High School's Peyton Ilderton had a fantastic 2021 soccer season.
And for her efforts, the senior was named to the All-Cardinal Conference First-Team by the league's coaches.
On the boys' side, Logan's Jeremiah McNeely and Chase Hatfield and Chapmanville Regional's Nate Prichard and Keith Campbell were also voted to the First Team.
The Lady Cats' Madison Mullins was named to the Second Team and Natalie Blankenship, Emma Elkins and Addyson Amick were Honorable Mention.
Ilderton was the Logan girls' top goal scorer this season and booted in a whopping 33 goals this season.
Amick had 12 goals, while Madison Mullins and Natalie Blankenship each booted in 11 goals.
Ilderton also led the Lady Cats with 17 assists on the season. Mullins had 14, Blankenship 12 and Amick seven.
The Logan girls closed out a successful 10-6-1 season this fall, falling 3 to nil to Huntington St. Joe in the Class AA/A sectional semifnals. Logan, coached by Jack Stewart, had previously beaten Sherman, 10-0, at home in the sectional tournament opener.
Logan allowed just 31 goals all season in 17 matches and goalkeeper Madison Haugen was solid all season, notching seven shutout wins between the pipes.
Logan scored a notable win this season over Scott (2-0), back on Aug. 26 in the season opener and went 1-0-1 against Midland Trail, winning 2-0 and also playing to a 2-2 draw.
The Logan and Chapmanville boys struggled this season.
Chapmanville finished 1-13 on the season after falling 10-0 at Poca in the Class AA/A sectional tournament.
The Logan boys closed out at 3-9-1.
Chapmanville fielded no girls' soccer team this season.
Winfield and Sissonville finished as conference co-champions on the girls' side.
Sissonville's Anna Gregor and Amelia Compston were named Co-Conference Players of the Year.
Winfield's Jade Lewis and Sissonville's Stacy Bridgette were Co-Conference Coaches of the Year.
Scott's Ashley Dingess (First-Team), Chloe Hunter (Second Team) and Anna Burns, Calle Sayre and MJ Dehnad were also recognized with All-Cardinal selections.
Herbert Hoover's Bryceson Beaver and Sissonville's Jaxson Yaynes were named as the Co-Cardinal Players of the Year on the boys' side.
Hoover's Don Mercer was the Coach of the Year as he led the Huskies to the league championship.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com