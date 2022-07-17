BARBOURSVILLE — The 9-11 year old softball all-stars from Logan Little League made easy work of the competition in the early rounds of the West Virginia Softball State Championship this past weekend in Barboursville.
The Lady Wildcats went 3-0 in their first three games of tournament play and have already clinched their spot in the state championship game to be played on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. back in Barboursville.
Logan didn't just squeak to win their first three games, they have simply dominated the opposition outscoring opponents a whopping 43-2 so far.
Logan opened up tournament play on Saturday afternoon with a 11-0 shutout win over Grant County and then followed that up with a 15-0 shutout win later that evening against Moorefield.
The Lady 'Cats then matched up against fellow unbeaten Hurricane on Sunday afternoon and they continued their dominant play topped the Hurricane squad by a final of 17-2.
In the win over Gant County, Logan came out and scored four runs in the top of the first inning to take command of the game and then added another in the third and three more in each of the third and fourth innings to secure the mercy-rule win.
Mollie Barnette picked up the win in the circle for Logan as she fired a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and only one walk.
At the plate Miley Fleming led Logan as she went 2-2 with a walk and two RBIs while Barnette helped her own cause with a two run double.
Catcher Kristi Dress also had a double and knocked in a run while Ella Graham had a single, a RBI, and scored twice. Emma Lackey had a single and scored a run while Lilly Fleming walked and scored three runs from her leadoff spot in the lineup.
In the game two win over Moorefield, the Lady 'Cats came out of the gate even hotter than they did in the first game as they plated 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Logan then added three more runs in the second and another run in the third to secure the three inning mercy-rule win.
For the second straight game a Logan pitcher did not allow a hit, but this time it was Emma Lackey who picked up the win in the circle. Lackey did not allow a base runner across three innings while striking out six batters.
Lackey also paced the Wildcats at the plate as she went a perfect 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Barnette doubled, walked twice, and scored two runs while Miley Fleming also walked twice, singled, and came around to score three times.
Graham also had a hit to round out the Logan attack while Daphne Ellis and Cali Williamson each scored a pair of runs in the win.
In the semifinal win over Hurricane, Logan came out scorching hot for the third game in a row as they plated six runs in the bottom of the first. They added three more runs in the second inning and then plated eight more in the third to secure another three inning mercy-rule win.
Lackey earned the win in the circle for the second straight game as she allowed two runs on one hit with six Ks and two walks over three innings pitched.
Lackey and Miley Fleming each led the Logan offensive attack with a pair of singles and a run batted in. Fleming led the way with three runs scored while Lackey scored a pair.
Barnette had the other Logan hit and scored two runs while Kristi Dress walked three times and score da pair. Lilly Fleming and Graham each drew a pair of walks and scored two runs.
The Man Little League 9-11 softball all-stars were also competing in the state tournament as the runner-up from the district and they were still alive going into play on Monday.
Man defeated Sissonville 12-2 on Saturday morning and then lost 18-3 to Hurricane later that day. Man then bounced back to beat Barboursville 13-3 to stay alive on Sunday morning.
Man was scheduled to play Moorefield on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in another elimination game with the winner of that game to play Hurricane on Monday at 7:30.
The winner of that game with Hurricane would then advance to play Logan in the championship on Tuesday at 5:30. Logan is clearly in the drivers seat to bring home the title, as they would have to be beaten twice to lose the crown.
The Logan 9-11 softball all-stars are coached by Doug Williamson and he is assisted by Kenny Tomblin, Anitra Ellis, and Daniel Fleming.