Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Logan Little League program has a storied history over the years, including winning three Little League state baseball championships.

They added a new trophy to the case this past week -- of the softball variety as the 9-11 year old Logan softball all-stars won the 2022 state championship with a 12-4 win over Hurricane at Barboursville City Park.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you