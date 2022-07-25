Logan’s Emma Lackey (24) pitches as Logan faces off with Hurricane during the WV Little League 9-11 State Softball Championship game on Tuesday, July 19, at the Barboursville Little League Baseball Fields.
Logan’s Kristy Dress (7) approaches home plate to score as Logan faces off with Hurricane during the WV Little League 9-11 State Softball Championship game on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Barboursville Little League Baseball Fields.
Logan’s Lilly Fleming (14) pushes on to third base as Logan faces off with Hurricane during the WV Little League 9-11 State Softball Championship game on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Barboursville Little League Baseball Fields.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Logan Little League program has a storied history over the years, including winning three Little League state baseball championships.
They added a new trophy to the case this past week -- of the softball variety as the 9-11 year old Logan softball all-stars won the 2022 state championship with a 12-4 win over Hurricane at Barboursville City Park.
Logan fell behind Hurricane early on in the game as the Redskins scored a run in the bottom of the first to go ahead 1-0.
The lead would be short-lived, however, as the Lady Wildcat offense finally came to life in the top of the third as they posted a four spot to surge ahead 4-1.
Hurricane added a run in the bottom of the third frame to bring the score to 4-2, but the powerful Logan offense had found their groove as they posted four more runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 12-2 lead.
Hurricane notched another run to avoid the mercy rule and make the score 12-3 in the bottom of the fifth and they tacked on one more in the sixth, but it was all for naught as the Logan faithful rushed the field with their first ever softball state title.
Emma Lackey was the winning pitcher in the contest as she fired the first four innings in the circle and struck out 11 batters while only allowing two runs on three hits with a walk.
Mollie Barnette came in to pitch the final two innings of the game for Logan, and she struck out two while allowing two runs on one hit and one walk. Barnette also had a strong showing at the plate as she singled twice, scored two runs and led the team with two RBIs.
Lilly Fleming had a great game from her leadoff spot as she went 2-3 with a double, two walks and scored three runs while twin sister Miley Fleming also had two hits including a double, knocked in a run and scored twice.
Lackey helped her own cause at the plate as she singled, walked, had a RBI and scored two runs. Daphne Ellis and Kristi Dress each drew three walks in the game and scored a run while Aubree Maynard also walked and scored.
Cali Williamson also recorded an RBI to round out the offense for the Lady 'Cats.
Logan cruised in state tournament play as they won their four tournament games by a combined score of 55-6. In game one they beat Grant County 11-0, in their second game they beat Moorefield 15-0, and they drubbed Hurricane in their first matchup in the semifinals 17-2.
With the championship win, Logan will now move on to compete in the Tournament of State Champions, which will be played from July 29 through Aug. 1 at Elm Street Park in Greenville, North Carolina.
Logan will compete against the state champions from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.