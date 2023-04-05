LOGAN - The Logan softball team won their fifth game in a row on Tuesday night as they hosted sectional foe Scott at Bea Orr Field and defeated the visitors by a final score of 8-4.
The Lady Wildcats put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a sacrifice groundout by Harlee Quick to make it 1-0 and then a ground ball single to plate a run by Addison Brumfield which increased their lead to 2-0.
Logan added another pair of runs in the home half of the second as Kenna Ooten scored off a Scott error, and then Lacey Curry doubled to score a run. The Blue and Gold led 4-0 after two frames.
Scott got on the board in the top of the third as Dailan Adkins drove in a run with a single, and the Lady Skyhawks' deficit stood at 4-1.
The Lady Cats upped their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fourth as Isabella Propst stole home plate, but the visitors weren't going to go away quietly.
SHS scored three runs in the top of the fifth via an RBI single by Tatum Halley, a sacrifice fly from Ava Sampson, and an RBI single by Kayleigh Ellis. As a result, they trailed by just one at 5-4.
Logan returned the favor in the bottom of the sixth frame as Taylor Noe singled to score a run, and then Quick doubled to send two runners home and make it 8-4 in favor of the Lady Wildcats.
Quick was 2-3 at the plate for Logan with a double and two RBI. Noe had two hits and an RBI as well, and Propst notched two base hits along with a double. Curry (one RBI) and Myleigh Adkins each had a double. Ooten, Addison Brumfield (one RBI), and Ashlin Brumfield each hit safely once.
Shae Conley pitched six innings for the Lady Wildcats and fanned four batters while walking two, and she gave up four earned runs and eight hits. Adkins saw one frame of work, striking out two batters without surrendering a run or a hit.
For Scott, Alyssa Shultz was 2-3 at the dish with a double. Dailan Adkins (one RBI) and Natalie Green had two hits each. Halley and Ellis both had one hit and one RBI. Sampson was hitless, but she picked up an RBI of her own.
Halley tossed 1.2 innings for the Lady Skyhawks, striking out two batters and walking one while giving up an earned run with three hits. Sampson was on the mound for 4.1 frames, and she fanned three Lady Wildcats while issuing one walk. She gave up eight hits and four earned runs.
"Scott's got a lot of upperclassmen," Logan head coach Levi Curry said. "We've got a lot of underclassmen. They got us at the first part of the year, and we actually pitched the same kid that we threw last time, Shae Conley. She's a freshman. It was good to see them compete like that."
The Lady Wildcats are now riding a five-game winning streak while sitting at 8-2 on the season. They came in at No. 2 in the Week 2 MetroNews Sports 2023 Class AA High School Softball Coaches Poll which was released on Monday.
It's safe to say Logan softball is on the come up. Curry, in his first season as the head coach at LHS, offered an explanation as to how this team has been so successful in the early stages of the campaign.
"A lot of these players, they play in the summer time," Curry said. "They play a lot of ball. They just want to compete. They don't care if it's a team full of seniors or whatever. They show up every day looking to get better. They've got better every game. They're learning all the time. It's exciting."
"They compete with each other every day in practice," Curry added. "There's a lot of good players in that dugout that don't get a lot of time, but they do get in from time to time when their number's called. They definitely challenge the starters every practice, and that's really helped us move forward. There's no jealousy or nothing like that. They just want to win."
Scott, who has won the last two sectional championships, saw their record fall to 8-4 on the season.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 - 4 8 2
LHS: 2 2 0 1 0 3 - 8 11 0
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.