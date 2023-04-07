LOGAN - The second-ranked Logan softball team continues to fire on all cylinders as they hosted county rival Chapmanville on a chilly Thursday night at Bea Orr Field and shut them out by a final of 5-0 to score their sixth straight victory.
An RBI single by Harlee Quick put the Blue and Gold up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, and the Lady Cats added plated another run in the home half of the second after a run-scoring single from Emilee Mullins.
In the bottom of the fourth frame, Logan's Taylor Noe smacked an RBI double to increase the Lady Wildcats' lead to 3-0.
The hosts added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth as Harlee Quick singled to score another pair and reach the final score of 5-0.
Myleigh Adkins pitched for the Lady Wildcats and dominated the visitors, throwing a complete game, one-hit shutout. She struck out five batters and walked only one.
Noe was 3-4 from the plate for Logan with a double, a triple and an RBI. Quick was also 3-4 with three RBI and a two-bagger, and Mullins also added three hits and an RBI along with a double of her own. Kenna Ooten was 1-3 with a triple, and Addison Brumfield and Kaylie Coleman each hit safely once.
Erica Sigmon had Chapmanville's only hit of the contest, a double in the top of the second inning.
Latosha Perry took the mound for the Lady Tigers and received the loss. She threw five innings and fanned four batters without issuing a walk while giving up four earned runs and 10 hits. Charity Atwood pitched one frame in relief and had two Ks without walking a batter while surrendering two hits and one earned run.
Despite the win, Logan head coach Levi Curry didn't feel like his team executed on Thursday.
"We're a good beginning of the at-bat hitting team, you know, first pitch, second pitch, and we watch too many pitches," Curry said. "We watched the good ones go and swung at the bad ones, and it just doesn't work. We didn't execute. We didn't bunt. But, like I tell them, on the good side of that, you still have to find a way to win because there's going to be days like that."
The Lady Wildcats' head coach says his squad will have to play better going forward.
"We're definitely going to have to play better than we did tonight," Logan head coach Levi Curry said after the game. "That's credit to Chapmanville. Chapmanville did exactly what they needed to our hitters, and their game plan worked great."
CRHS head coach Ronnie Ooten said defense was the Lady Tigers' downfall on Thursday night.
"You can't play defense like we played and make many minor mistakes," Ooten said. "You can't make those kinds of errors, not against good teams. We didn't hit well either. We'll be alright. We have some hitters that aren't hitting. I don't know what you do. We hit good last night, but we didn't hit good tonight, but it's a different type of pitcher. She (Adkins) throws hard, she's good pitcher. Logan's got a good ball club, they really do, and I knew that before we came up here. We were going to have to have an A game, and we had about an F game, and they had an A-game."
With the win Loga improved their record to 9-2 while Chapmanville fell to 6-3.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 0
LHS: 1 1 0 1 0 2 - 5 12 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.