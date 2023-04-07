Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The second-ranked Logan softball team continues to fire on all cylinders as they hosted county rival Chapmanville on a chilly Thursday night at Bea Orr Field and shut them out by a final of 5-0 to score their sixth straight victory.

An RBI single by Harlee Quick put the Blue and Gold up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, and the Lady Cats added plated another run in the home half of the second after a run-scoring single from Emilee Mullins. 

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

